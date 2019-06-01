All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 19 — Ninth Court — Possible telephonic harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 19 — 12th Street, 1900 block — Two Hood River residents were issued criminal citations for theft III and possession of methamphetamine.
May 19 — Pacific Avenue, 900 block — Officer took a report from a local male regarding drugs found in a vehicle.
May 20 — I-84 at milepost 63 — Two subjects were arrested during a traffic stop after drugs, forged money and multiple identification cards were found. The passenger additionally had multiple warrants. Both were lodged at NORCOR.
May 21 — Second Street Overpass — Local male arrested for driving while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 23 — I-84 at exit 64 — Officer pulled over a vehicle for almost rear ending the patrol vehicle and causing an accident. The officer attempted to pull over the vehicle at the exit 64 interchange, but the driver proceeded to Washington State. The driver was later arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants by the Bingen-White Salmon police. The officer cited and released the driver for reckless driving.
May 24 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — Beaverton resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
May 24 — Hood River — Officer stopped a vehicle driven by a male whom the officer had warned earlier not to drive because he was so intoxicated. The driver stated he would get a ride but ended up driving anyway. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and lodged at NORCOR.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 20 — 13th and May — Hit and run reported.
May 20 — Cascade Avenue — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
May 23 — Oak Street, 1500 block — Hood River resident’s abandoned vehicle was towed/impounded.
May 24 — I-84 — Single motor vehicle crash reported.
May 24 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of misdemeanor driving while criminally suspended.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 15 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male arrested for two parole violations and a violation of release agreement.
May 23 — I-84 at milepost 66.5 — The Dalles resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on two probation violation detainers. In the same incident, a second The Dalles resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on Wasco County probation violation detainers.
May 25 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Local male arrested on a valid and confirmed warrant out of Hood River County.
Other:
May 22 — Cascade Avenue — Found social security card and identification card reported.
May 23 — Cascade Avenue, 2800 block — Found property reported near a construction site.
May 24 — Montello Avenue, 1800 block — Found bicycle reported. The bicycle was placed into Hood River City storage.
