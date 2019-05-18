All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

May 7 — Portway Avenue, 500 block — Theft reported.

May 11 — May Street, 1600 block — Bicycle reported to have been stolen the day prior.

Other:

May 6 — Woods Court — Officer attended a forensic interview for the Hermiston Police Department.

May 6 — 17th Street, 400 block — Bicycle with bike trailer reported as found.

May 7 — Second Street, 200 block — Officer received a weapon (pistol) from the St. Louis, Mo., sheriff’s office to return to a Hood River resident.

May 10 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — A child was found wandering the halls of a local hotel. For a couple of hours, hotel staff attempted to locate the parents and, after exhausting their means, law enforcement was called. Parents were eventually located and the child was returned. Department of Human Services was notified of the incident and responded to interview the parents.

May 10 — Fourth Street, 100 block — A machete was found in the walkway of a local business.