All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 24 — May Street — Officer responded to a reported assault. After investigation, a female was arrested for domestic assault and two additional charges of assault IV. There were a total of three victims.
Nov. 24 — Oak Street — Assault reported.
Nov. 30 — Nichols Parkway — A female resident of Florida was arrested for domestic assault IV and lodged at NORCOR.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 25 — Brookside Drive, 1300 block — Two-car, non-injury traffic crash reported to have occurred in a parking lot.
Nov. 26 — 12th Street, 800 block — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported to have occurred in a parking lot.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 26 — State Street, 500 block — Male transient arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Washington County. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Nov. 29 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Hood River resident arrested on a valid and confirmed arrest warrant. During the incident, the vehicle the arrestee was operating was towed from the scene.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 24 — Westcliff Drive, 4000 block — Theft reported from a local hotel. It was reported that a guest left without paying for their entire stay and still owed more than $400.
Nov. 25 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer dispatched on a report of a male who had attempted to steal beer. The subject was last seen going towards Cascade Square. He was located and arrested for theft and probation violation, and cited for minor in possession of alcohol.
Nov. 26 — Hood River — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported. A laptop and backpack were taken, and the total loss valued at about $3,300.
Nov. 27 — Wasco Street, 900 block — Theft of a backpack, earbuds and key fob from a vehicle reported.
Other:
Nov. 28 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — A courtesy report was taken after a semi ran over landscaping and a phone utility box.
