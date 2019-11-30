All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 22 — 12th Street, 800 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported, as well as criminal mischief and theft of property.
Other:
Nov. 19 — Second Street, 200 block — After reviewing reports forwarded to the local police department from another Oregon police department, an officer determined the event had occurred in Wasco County and forwarded reports to that agency (assist to the agency).
Nov. 20 — Ninth Street — Possible child endangering reported.
