All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 10 — Oak Street — Male arrested for a domestic assault and disorderly conduct.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 10 — Montello Avenue, 800 block — Property damage reported to have occurred in a neighbor dispute, in which support beams were cut to a lean-to structure.
Nov. 16 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Oregon female reported someone had vandalized her vehicle when it was parked in the lot of a lodging business.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 15 — Hood River — Resident female was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC results were higher than the legal limit.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Nov. 10 — May Street, 2300 block — Identity theft reported. A Hood River resident had their identity stolen to open a PayPal credit account.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 13 — Second Street, 200 block — Theft of items reported. The items were taken out of a parked car on Sherman Avenue.
Nov. 14 — Oak Street, 400 block — Officer responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash at Oak and Fifth. Both parties received a crash report and were advised they had three business days to fill out a crash report at the DMV.
Nov. 15 — Ninth Street, 800 block — Hit and run reported.
Nov. 16 — I-84 at milepost 63 — A Portland resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 10 — Hood River — Male arrested for a probation violation.
Nov. 13 — N. First Street, 100 block — Two individuals were contacted after a report of suspicious activity near a fuel station. One male and one female were contacted. The male was arrested for an outstanding warrant and possession of methamphetamine. The female was arrested for three separate warrants.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 13 — Hood River — An Oregon male reported the theft of a backpack containing several items of value. One of these items was a handgun, which was entered as stolen into the LEDS/NCIC database.
Nov. 16 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Shoplifting reported. The female suspect left the store, traveling southbound.
Nov. 14 — Portway Avenue, 500 block — A local business reported the theft of an iPad. The male suspect was caught on video: b
