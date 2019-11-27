All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 18 — Maxs Place — Hood River resident arrested for domestic assault IV and disorderly conduct II.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Nov. 17 — Hood River — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR after a large amount of marijuana and a felony amount of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 18 — I-84 at milepost 63 — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered nearly three times the legal limit.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 19 — Hood River — An unoccupied vehicle was reported to have rolled back into a parked car, causing damage. Both owners were contacted.
Nov. 21 — Hood River — Damage to a city vehicle reported.
Nov. 22 — 12th and B streets — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Nov. 23 — Button Bridge — A vehicle was towed because the driver had suspended driving privileges through the state of Oregon. In addition, the vehicle was uninsured and there was no valid driver readily available to assume care, custody and control of the vehicle.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 17 — Cascade Avenue, 200 block — Local male arrested for two outstanding warrants. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Nov. 23 — 12th Street, 800 block — Non-resident male arrested for two confirmed outstanding warrants. He was additionally charged with providing false information to a police officer.
Nov. 23 — Cascade Avenue, 1900 block — Rainier resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR for a statewide warrant out of Columbia County Circuit Court.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 17 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Criminal theft citations were issued to a male and female after they took items from a store without paying for them. They were cited and trespassed before being released.
