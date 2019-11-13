All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 27 — Second Street — Assault reported. Prior to the police responding, the suspect fled the scene and a warrant for his arrest was requested.
Oct. 31 — Second Street, 100 block— Juvenile female reported a woman had pulled her hair while at a local restaurant.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 28 — Oak Street, 1600 block — Trespass reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Oct. 27 — Hood River — White Salmon male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC showed him to be over the legal limit.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Oct. 29 — Ninth Street — Male reported fraud, in which a subject attempted to get $10,000 from him. An investigation showed that the bank caught the transaction before it could be processed.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 27 — Hood River — Criminal citation issued to a male after he was discovered to be misdemeanor driving while suspended during a traffic stop. He was cited and released.
Oct. 28 — 12th and May — Parkdale male arrested for reckless driving and lodged at NORCOR.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 27 — Hood River — Idaho male arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Hood River County. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Nov. 1 — Hood River — Cascade Locks resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR for a restraining order violation.
Nov. 1 — Hood River — Washington male arrested for violating a restraining order issued out of Skamania County.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 27 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Shoplifting reported. The female suspect drove off in a Georgia-plated vehicle and could not be located.
Oct. 27 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Theft of gas reported. The suspect was last seen driving west on I-84.
Oct. 29 — 12th Street, 1600 block — Theft reported after a male drove off without paying for $60 in gas.
Oct. 30 — Wasco Avenue, 900 block — Theft reported.
Other:
Oct. 27 — 12th Street, 800 block — Unattended death reported.
Oct. 29 — Cascade Avenue, 2500 block — Cell phone located in a trash bin at a local gas station. The phone was determined to be owned by a missing juvenile.
Oct. 29 — Nix Drive, 1200 block — Abandoned bicycle reported.
Oct. 31 — May Street, 1600 block — A hospital social worker reported an incident where an intoxicated female attempted to provide swim lessons to youth between 6-8 years old. The female was ultimately transported to the hospital via ambulance.
Nov. 1 — Sterling Place, 1900 block — Unattended death reported.
