All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Oct. 21 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor violation. Ultimately, the male passenger was arrested for delivery and possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 21 — Oak Street, 1600 block — Hood River male charged with criminal trespassing.
Oct. 22 — Ninth Street, 1500 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct after he attempted to hang on the side of a vehicle as it attempted to drive away after an argument.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Oct. 22 — I-84 at milepost 63 — A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was arrested for hit and run and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Oct. 23 — Hood River — A local female was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered twice the legal limit.
Oct. 24 — N. First Street, 100 block — A Manteca, Calif., male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered more than twice the legal limit.
Oct. 26 — Hood River — A Portland resident was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after exhibiting signs of impairment.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 20 — Event Site — Hit and Run reported.
Oct. 21 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hood River male reported his vehicle was damaged while parked at a shopping center Oct. 16 (hit and run).
Oct. 22 — Montello Avenue, 2400 block — Hood River resident’s unlicensed vehicle was impounded (ordinance violation).
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 25 — I-84 at exit 64 — Washington resident arrested on a valid circuit court warrant out of Hood River.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 26 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Stolen phone reported. The phone was misplaced in a local parking lot and later detected to have been turned on in The Dalles.
Other:
Oct. 23 — Pine Street, 700 block — Hood River resident came to the police department to turn in an unwanted BB gun.
Oct. 22 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — A suspect in a criminal case out of The Dalles was arrested and lodged at NORCOR, where custody was transferred to the investigating officer out of The Dalles Police Department (agency assist).
Oct. 26 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block — A parent called to report her 16-year-old child returned home and was currently under the influence of alcohol. An officer made contact with the parent and the juvenile. The juvenile admitted to drinking and was issued a citation for minor in possession of alcohol by consumption.
