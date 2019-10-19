All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 10 — 12th Street — An assault was reported by a security officer at a local medical facility. Contact was made with the victim and they did not want to pursue any charges against the other party. Information was gathered in the event further details emerge from the victim.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Oct. 11 — Hood River — A Stevenson resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with obliterated marks and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. In the same incident, another Stevenson resident was lodged at NORCOR on two outstanding arrest warrants and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 7 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Transient arrested for criminal trespass II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Oct. 12 — Hood River — Washington male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 8 — State Street, 500 block — While on a traffic stop, an officer witnessed a vehicle backing out of a parking space and into a vehicle that was stopped in the roadway. The officer obtained all information from both drivers and advised them of the time allotted in which to file an accident report with the DMV.
Oct. 8 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Washington resident cited and released for hit and run.
Oct. 9 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Hit and run reported.
Oct. 10 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hood River resident criminally cited for driving while misdemeanor suspended as the result of a previous DUII charge.
Oct. 10 — Cascade Avenue, 2900 block — Motor vehicle crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle investigated.
Oct. 11 — Hood River — A report was generated regarding a motor vehicle collision. The responsible party in the collision accepted responsibility.
Oct. 12 — Woods Court, 1600 block — Officer conducted a traffic stop. The male driver of the vehicle was driving while misdemeanor suspended. The male was lodged at NORCOR.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 6 — Hood River — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for two offenses. Through the course of the stop, it was advised that the male driver had a stalking order against the passenger. The male driver was taken into custody for violation of the protection order.
Oct. 9 — State Street, 300 block — Hood River resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a probation violation retainer.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 6 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Shoplifting reported.
Oct. 7 — Ninth Street, 1500 block — Burglary I reported.
Oct. 10 — Hood River — Theft of a backpack reported at The Hook.
Oct. 11 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Attempted burglary reported.
Oct. 11 — May Street, 1600 block — Stolen bicycle reported.
Oct. 11 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Male arrested for theft II.
