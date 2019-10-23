All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
oct. 18 — E. Marina Drive — A transient male was arrested for felony assault IV, reckless endangering, harassment and disorderly conduct.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Oct. 13 — Woods Court, 1600 block — Officer dispatched to a local business for a building alarm. On arrival, the officer located a male and female in a remote corner of the building. The male was taken into custody for possession of heroin and a probation violation. The female had outstanding warrants and was also charged with possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine.
Oct. 16 — A Springfield, Ore., resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of misdemeanor driving while suspended and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 18 — Pacific Avenue — Hood River male arrested for disorderly conduct II and criminal mischief III.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Oct. 13 — Hood River — Hood River male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered nearly twice the legal limit.
Oct. 12 — Old Columbia River Drive, 2600 block — Vehicle stopped for a minor traffic violation. The driver was later arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after failing field sobriety tests.
Oct. 15 —Hood River — Hood River female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangering of another person and failure to perform the duties of a driver. The female later refused to provide two breath samples, and a warrant was then requested and granted for two vials of her blood.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Oct. 13 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft of a phone and credit cards reported at a business. The suspect had used the stolen credit cards at two additional businesses. The suspect was described as a white transient male with faded jeans and a black shirt. An officer located a subject fitting the description. The subject had the stolen phone and stolen credit cards in his possession.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 13 — Oak and Third — Hit and run reported.
Oct. 14 — Hood River — A non-injury crash involving two vehicles occurred within the city limits. One of the drivers was cited for careless driving.
Oct. 15 — Fifth Street, 1000 block — Abandoned vehicle towed.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 12 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft involving a store employee reported.
Oct. 13 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — A stolen vehicle had been returned to the same spot where it had been stolen about a week earlier.
Oct. 14 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block — Hood River female reported the theft of items from her unsecured vehicle.
Oct. 15 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Theft reported at a shopping center. The suspect(s) were approached by staff, who retrieved a shopping cart full of product. The suspect(s) fled the area in a vehicle.
Oct. 19 — 12th Street, 800 block — A Stevenson resident reported a stolen vehicle that was last known to be parked in the area of the hospital.
Other:
Oct. 6 — Hood River — A female was arrested for recklessly endangering her child after she was seen walking her child in a stroller while intoxicated. She apparently tripped due to her intoxication and the stroller tipped, causing the infant to land on the ground. Department of Human Services was called and deemed her unable to care for the child, who was taken into protective custody. The female was lodged at NORCOR.
Oct. 7 — June Street, 1200 block — Hood River resident cited for advertising a short-term rental without a license.
Oct. 7 — Second Street, 200 block — Officer spoke with a male who reported custodial interference with his ex-wife. It was reported, after a court order to keep their child in Oregon, the female party took the child and left without notice.
Oct. 14 — Ninth Street, 1500 block — Abandoned bicycle reported.
Oct. 15 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Oregon male cited for urinating in public (ordinance violation).
Oct. 17 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Officer spoke with a county resident who had recovered a mountain bike from a suspect on 12th Street.
Oct. 18 — Pacific Avenue, 900 block — Lost or mislaid passport reported.
