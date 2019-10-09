All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 5 — Second Street, 100 block — Hood River officers responded to a bar fight involving many persons. Two suspects were arrested for assault IV and disorderly conduct II. One suspect was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Oct. 2 — I-84 at exit 63 — A White Salmon resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful possession and distribution of methamphetamine.
Oct. 2 — Hood River — A Cascade Locks resident was arrested on the charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Oct. 3 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — A The Dalles resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a parole violation detainer out of Wasco County. In the same incident, a Hood River resident as cited and released on the charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 29 — N. First Street, 100 block — A Portland female was arrested for trespassing at a local gas station.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Oct. 3 — Montello Avenue, 1200 block — A Hood River resident reported an identity theft.
Oct. 4 — Cascade Avenue, 2500 block — A 25-year-old female was arrested after altering a check and cashing it. She was charged with forgery and theft.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 30 — Oak Street, 1500 block — Abandoned vehicle towed from the public right of way.
Oct. 1 — Second Street, 200 block — Non-injury, non-blocking motor vehicle crash reported.
Oct. 5 — Hood River — Officer responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash with injuries reported.
One of the male drivers had back pain and went for medical attention. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Oct. 5 — Hood River — A report was taken regarding a traffic accident with injury. The driver at fault was cited for following too closely.
Oct. 5 — Nichols Parkway, 0-100 block — Hit and run in a parking lot reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 2 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — A Warm Springs resident was arrested for a couple of crimes, along with a felony warrant out of Jefferson County.
Oct. 2 — Hope Avenue, 1600 block — Male arrested for a probation violation.
