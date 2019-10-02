All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Sept. 18 — Cascade Avenue, 2300 block — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a probation violation detainer and for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Sept. 20 — I-84 at exit 62 — A Council, Idaho, resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and providing false information regarding liability insurance.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 15 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block — Male arrested for criminal trespass II and a probation violation.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 22 — Country Club Road, 100 block — A 21-year-old female was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sept. 21 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — A 31-year-old male was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 15 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Officer took a report of a vehicle that was damaged while parked in a local shopping center parking lot.
Sept. 19 — Button Bridge Road — The vehicle of a Portland resident was towed because the operator of the vehicle did not have valid liability insurance.
Sept. 20 — Wasco Street, 1200 block — Hit and run reported. After a thorough investigation, a White Salmon resident was taken into custody and lodged at NORCOR.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Sept. 15 — Fourth Street, 1600 block — Car prowl reported.
Sept. 20 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported at a local shopping center.
Sept. 21 — Sterling Place, 1900 block — A report was generated regarding a possible stolen and/or mislaid purse.
Other:
Sept. 11 — Second Street, 200 block — A Hood River resident found a bag full of black aprons on Oak Street.
Sept. 20 — Second Street, 200 block — A wallet was turned in at the police station.
