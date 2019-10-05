All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 23 — Hood River — Male arrested for assault. The arrest was in result of the male throwing a rock at another person, causing injury.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 23 — Cascade Avenue, 200 block — Criminal mischief III reported from a building manager.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 26 — Railroad Street, 100 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 22 — 13th and May — Officer took a report of a non-injury, non-blocking traffic crash.
Sept. 24 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Female reported a hit and run that occurred in a parking lot.
Sept. 24 — 13th and May — Officer invested a motor vehicle crash.
Sept. 24 — Hood River Toll Bridge — A Washington resident was involved in a hit and run on the toll bridge.
Sept. 25 — Hood River — Officer responded to a motor vehicle crash. There were no injuries and all information was obtained. The drivers were advised of the time allowed to file an accident report with the DMV.
Sept. 28 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — An injury traffic crash occurred in the parking lot of a local shopping center.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 22 — 12th Street, 1900 block — Male arrested on a valid and confirmed warrant out of Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Sept. 26 — 12th Street, 1600 block — Oregon male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a warrant.
Sept. 27 — Hood River — A Portland resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding warrant out of Canby Municipal Court.
Sex offenses:
Sept. 27 — Hood River — A report was generated regarding allegations of attempted rape.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Sept. 24 — Second Street, 200 block — Hood River resident reported that his bicycle had been stolen from Taylor Street.
Sept. 25 — Westcliff Drive, 400 block — Vehicle was reported to have been broken into on the west end of town. The vehicle’s window was broken out and luggage was stolen.
Sept. 26 — Sieverkropp Drive, 600 block — Possible attempted burglary reported.
Sept. 26 — Belmont Avenue, 1300 block — A firearm was reported to have been stolen from the inside of a motor vehicle.
Sept. 27 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Two subjects were arrested in connection with a theft from a local shopping center the previous evening. One male was taken into custody on site for theft III, possession methamphetamine and a felony warrant out of Colorado Springs, Colo. The other subject was contacted nearby and pursuant to an investigation, he was also taken into custody for two counts of identity theft and three counts of forgery II.
Other:
Sept. 24 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block — Welfare check of a child conducted.
