All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 9 — Belmont Avenue — City officers responded to a residence regarding an altercation. It was later determined that a male drove to a residence, parked his vehicle in the driveway and then assaulted the resident. It was later determined that he drove to the house while impaired. The male was arrested for multiple charges and lodged at NORCOR.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 8 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 11 — I-84 at milepost 63 — A male driver was issued a citation for misdemeanor driving while suspended during a traffic stop. The subject was issue the criminal citation and released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 11 — I-84 at exit 62 — Male arrested for an outstanding Multnomah County Community Justice Court warrant.
Sept. 13 — E. Marina Drive — A resident of The Dalles was lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding warrant from The Dalles Municipal Court. In the same incident, a vehicle was towed because there was no valid driver or valid or current vehicle liability insurance.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Sept. 11 — Stolen bicycle reported.
Sept. 12 — Nichols Parkway, 0-100 block — An abandoned bicycle was recovered at a local business. Furth inquiry showed the bicycle to be stolen out of Florida.
Other:
Sept. 9 — Second Street, 200 block — Found bicycle brought into the police department.
Sept. 10 — 10th and Union — Abandoned bicycle lodged in storage for safekeeping. No owner has been identified.
Sept. 14 — C Street, 1700 block — A Hood River male was found unresponsive next to his vehicle. He was declared deceased by medics (unattended death).
