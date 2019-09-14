All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 1 — Hood River — A Warm Springs resident was arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct II.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 1 — Kropp Court, 800 block — Officer took a report of a damaged multi-unit United States Postal box. The box was forced open, causing damages to the door and lock mechanism.
Sept. 5 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — An Oregon male was charged with trespassing at a store after being trespassed on a prior incident of theft.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 7 — Hood River — A Stevenson resident was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance after being the responsible party in an injury traffic collision.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 1 — Hood River — A Portland resident was arrested for misdemeanor driving while suspended during a traffic stop for a violation. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Sept. 2 — Hood River — Officer took a report of a three-car motor vehicle accident. Two drivers were issued citations for traffic infractions.
Sept. 4 — Second Street, 200 block — Hit and run reported to have occurred in the Heights area.
Sept. 6 — Cascade and Fifth Street — Officer dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 4 — Hood River — A Wishram resident was lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding Wasco County arrest warrant.
Sept. 4 — Hope Avenue, 1600 block — Male arrested for a probation violation.
Sept. 5 — Oak Street and Second Street — A Vancouver, Wash., resident was lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding nationwide felony arrest warrant, unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful use of methamphetamine.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Sept. 1 — Hood River — Theft of mislaid property at The Spit reported.
Sept. 1 — Second Street, 100 block — Stolen cell phone reported.
Sept. 2 — June Street near Third Street — Officer responded to a call of an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was signed several weeks prior. The vehicle was taken out of the system and released to the owners (recovery of a stolen vehicle).
Sept. 3 — Oak Street, 1600 block — A laptop was reported as stolen from inside a motor vehicle.
Other:
Sept. 5 — Eighth Street, 1700 block — Unattended death reported.
Sept. 5 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
Sept. 5 — Pacific Avenue, 700 block — Officer dispatched to a school regarding a juvenile with a vape pen.
