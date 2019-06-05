Purses, wallets, a pair of sunglasses and loose change were stolen from unlocked vehicles in and around the Heights the night of May 28 through the morning of May 29.
The Hood River Police Department took 12 separate reports of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle the night of Tuesday, May 28 through the morning of Wednesday, May 29 in and around the Heights.
The Hood River County Sheriff’s Department also took several additional reports of incidents just outside the city limits.
Each of the reported cases involved an unlocked vehicle with no signs of forced entry, and evidence that someone had gone through the glove box and center console.
“I would imagine they’re all related,” said Hood River Police Lieutenant Don Cheli of the break-ins.
Hood River Police currently has no suspects, Cheli said, adding that he doesn’t know of any related incidents that have taken place since May 29.
