Bingen-White Salmon Police
Aug. 3-9
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 3 — White Salmon — Ongoing investigation into a report of threatening.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 8 — Bingen — Damage to a tire reported (property damage).
Aug. 9 — White Salmon — A vehicle’s window was damaged (property damage)
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Aug. 6 — Bingen — An unknown material was disposed (drugs).
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 8 — White Salmon — Prowler reported.
Aug. 8 — White Salmon — Vehicle prowl reported. Money and a knife were stolen.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 4 — Bingen — Utility trailer tagged for 72-hour removal.
Aug. 5 — Bingen — Abandoned vehicle towed.
Aug. 7 — White Salmon — Non injury traffic crash reported.
Aug. 7 — Bingen — Male cited for driving while suspended III.
Aug. 8 — Bingen — Officers assisted with a traffic incident.
Aug. 8 — White Salmon — Non injury traffic crash reported.
Aug. 9 — Bingen — Male cited for driving while suspended III.
Other:
Aug. 3 — White Salmon — Officers assisted the fire department with a fire call.
Aug. 4 — White Salmon — Child endangerment reported.
Aug. 5 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a water accident.
Aug. 9 — White Salmon — Lost cell phone reported.
Aug. 9 — Bingen — Found bicycle reported.
Aug. 9 — White Salmon — Lost purse reported.
The Dalles Police
July 31 to Aug. 6
Animal calls
July 31 — E. 10th and Kelly — Dog at large reported.
Aug. 1 — E. 14th, 1800 block — Lost dog reported.
Aug. 3 — W. Seventh, 2000 block — Aggressive dog reported.
Aug. 4 — E. Scenic Drive, 700 block — Deer dispatched.
Aug. 4 — W. 13th and Gordon Court — Male reported that, while walking his dogs, a vehicle slowed down and dropped off a large dog into the road. The dog ran off. Officers later located the dog but were unable to catch it.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 31 — W. Second — Domestic dispute reported.
July 31 — E. Third — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 1 — E. Ninth — Assault reported.
Aug. 1 — W. Second — Harassment reported.
Aug. 2 — Mt. Hood Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 2 — W. Sixth — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 2 — W. Sixth — Domestic violence IV reported.
Aug. 2 — W. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 2 — E. Seventh — Male lodged at NORCOR for four counts of domestic assault IV, strangulation and coercion.
Aug. 2 — Oregon Avenue — Assault IV reported.
Aug. 2 — Old Dufur Road — Assault reported.
Aug. 3 — E. 10th — Harassment reported.
Aug. 3 — Wright Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 3 — E. 16th — Harassment reported.
Aug. 3 — W. Eighth — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for domestic harassment.
Aug. 3 — E. 12th — Harassment reported.
Aug. 4 — W. 11th — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 4 — W. 10th — Disturbance reported.
Aug. 5 — W. 10th — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for menacing.
Aug. 5 — W. Second — Harassment reported.
Aug. 5 — E. Third — Harassment reported.
Aug. 6 — W. Sandy Lane — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 6 — W. Chenowith Loop Road — Domestic dispute reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Aug. 4 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Syringe with clear fluid picked up and disposed of in a sharps container (drugs).
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 31 — W. 18th, 1100 block — Trespass reported.
Aug. 1 — E. 19th — Male trespassed from a property after a disturbance.
Aug. 1 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male arrested for criminal trespass II and trespassed from a property.
Aug. 1 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male transient trespassed from a property.
Aug. 3 — Quinton Street, 1300 block — Trespass reported.
Aug. 3 — E. 13th, 1900 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Aug. 3 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male trespassed.
Aug. 4 — E. 11th, 600 block — Trespass reported.
Aug. 4 — W. Ninth, 2000 block — Trespass reported.
Aug. 4 — Klindt Drive, 3500 block — Trespass reported.
Aug. 4 — The Dalles — Female trespassed from the footbridge behind the pool.
Aug. 5 — E. 16th Place, 800 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Aug. 6 — E. second, 800 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Aug. 6 — W. Third, 400 block — Female trespassed from a property.
Aug. 6 — W. Walnut Street, 1000 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Aug. 6 — W. Hostetler Street, 700 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
July 31 — Brewery Grade — Traffic crash reported between a motorcycle and a car.
July 31 — E. Ninth and H Street — Male cited for violation driving while suspended and no insurance following a two-car traffic crash.
July 31 — W. Eighth and Cherry Heights — Vehicle issued a written warning for a parking violation.
Aug. 1 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Female cited and released for hit and run, reckless driving and driving outside restrictions.
Aug. 2 — E. Ninth and H Street — Hit and run with property damage reported.
Aug. 2 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Parking problem reported at a charging station.
Aug. 2 — W. Second, 1100 block — Traffic crash reported.
Aug. 3 — W. Sixth and Mt. Hood Street — Two car, non-injury traffic crash reported.
Aug. 3 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Hit and run reported.
Aug. 4 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Hit and run reported.
Aug. 4 — W. Second — Code enforcements reported on vehicles with people living inside. All motorhomes were tagged for removal.
Aug. 5 — Mt. Hood Street — Male cited for violation driving while suspended and driving uninsured. In the same indecent, another male was cited and released on a warrant.
Aug. 5 — Third Street — Female cited for speeding, driving while suspended, driving uninsured, and failure to install an IID (ignition interlock device), and additionally cited and released for a misdemeanor warrant.
Aug. 6 — E. 12th and Jefferson — Female cited and released for hit and run and reckless driving.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 31 — City Park — Female cited and released for a failure to appear warrant and trespass II.
July 31 — Fifth Court — Male cited on a Klickitat County Sheriff’s warrant.
July 31 — W. Second, 400 block — Two males issued citations for warrants. One was cited for three counts of trespass II and the other for animal abuse II. They were also trespassed from a property.
July 31 — The Dalles — Male arrested for a restraining order violation, domestic assault IV, domestic harassment and criminal mischief III and lodged at NORCOR.
July 31 — W. Second — Female cited and released on an outstanding Wasco County Circuit Court war-rant. Methamphetamine was also seized by officers.
Aug. 1 — W. Sixth, 3300 block — Male cited and released for a felony warrant.
Aug. 2 — Garrison Street, 1300 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on three outstanding Hood River Circuit Court warrants and a local charge of resisting arrest.
Aug. 5 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Female issued an arrest citation for two counts of failure to appear and issued a court date.
Aug. 6 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Male issued a criminal citation for a Wasco County warrant.
Aug. 6 — W. First, 100 block — A female was cited for a warrant. In the same incident, two males were trespassed from a property, and one was additionally warned for disorderly conduct.
Aug. 6 — Second and Jefferson — Male issued an arrest citation for a felony warrant out of Hood River.
Sex offenses:
Aug. 1 — The Dalles — Male arrested for three counts of assault IV and two counts of sex abuse III, and lodged at NORCOR.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 31 — Lewis Street, 1100 block — Theft or recycling bins reported.
July 31 — E. Eighth, 500 block — Attempted theft of a bicycle reported.
July 31 — E. Eighth, 1200 block — Theft of a kids’ bike trailer reported.
Aug. 1 — W. Seventh, 2000 block — Stolen van out of Multnomah County towed as per owner’s request.
Aug. 3 — W. Eighth, 1000 block — Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle reported.
Aug. 4 — W. Second, 600 block — Theft reported.
Aug. 4 — W. Second — Theft of a generator reported.
Aug. 6 — W. Sixth, 2800 block — Theft of CAT converters, valued at approximately $3,000, reported.
Aug. 6 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Theft of a generator and two coolers reported.
Aug. 6 — W. sixth, 3300 block — Theft of a chainsaw reported (theft II).
Other:
July 31-Aug. 6 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 35 welfare and/or mental health calls.
July 31 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported.
Aug. 1 — W. Home Court — Female placed on a police officer’s hold.
Aug. 1 — E. Third, 600 block — Officers assisted on a medical call.
Aug. 1 — E. 13th, 500 block — Found phone logged for safekeeping.
Aug. 1 — W. Floral Court — Death reported.
Aug. 2 — W. Seventh and Snipes — Officers assisted with a medical call.
Aug. 2 — W. First and Union — Lost keys reported.
Aug. 2 — W. Second Place, 400 block — Fire reported and extinguished.
Aug. 3 — The Dalles — Female voluntarily agreed to go to the hospital after a possible suicidal subject report.
Aug. 4 — Mt. Hood Street, 1600 block — Male cited for improper use of 911.
Aug. 5 — W. Sixth, 2500 block — Officers returned a 6-year-old female to her parents. The girl had wandered off, looking for her mother.
Aug. 5 — W. Second, 600 block — Runaway juvenile from Marion County located and released to her father.
Aug. 6 — W. 10th — Runaway juvenile reported.
Wasco County Sheriff
July 31-Aug. 6
Animal calls
Aug. 2 — Sevenmile Hill Road, 6500 block — Horses at large reported.
Aug. 2 — Pleasant Ridge Road, 5600 block — Cattle at large reported.
Aug. 3 — River Drifters — Male cited for maintaining a dog as a public nuisance.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 2 — Lower White Horse — Possible assault reported.
Aug. 3 — E. Highway 216 — Disturbance reported.
Aug. 4 — Dry Creek Road — Fight reported.
Aug. 5 — St. Charles Avenue, Tygh Valley — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 5 — N.E. Aiken Street, Dufur — Disturbance reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 1 — Viewpoint Road — Trespass reported.
Aug. 1 — Mill Creek Road, 7500 block — Trespass reported.
Aug. 2 — N.E. Aikin Street, 0-100 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Aug. 4 — Endersby Road, 52000 block — Trespass reported.
Aug. 5 — N. Main Street, 100 block, Dufur — Female cited and released for criminal trespass.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
July 31 — Mill Creek Road — Two car vehicle crash reported. Injuries were reported. One vehicle was towed.
July 31 — Bakeoven Road and Access Road — Male warned for speeding and failure to maintain lane.
July 31 — Highway 197 — Male cited for speeding.
Aug. 1 — N.E. Second, 900 block, Mosier — Hit and run reported.
Aug. 1 — Wamic Market Road, 57000 block — Male issued a criminal citation for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Aug. 5 — Clark Mill Road, Dufur — Motorcycle accident reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 31 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Male lodged on a warrant at Multnomah County Jail.
July 31 — Madras — Restraining order violation reported.
Search and rescue:
Aug. 1 — Box Car Rapid — Male on a rock reported being too exhausted to get back into the water, so a raft was put in at Wapanita, and the male was able to get back to the shore uninjured.
Aug. 2 — Forest Service Road 1711 — Search and rescue initiated for a biker.
Sex offenses:
Aug. 5 — Wasco County — Wasco County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a possible child sexual assault in Jefferson County.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 1 — Muddy Road — Theft II reported.
Aug. 2 — Fivemile Road, 3700 block — Theft of pears from a tree reported.
Aug. 4 — Sportsman Park — Theft from a vehicle reported, including prescription medication.
Aug. 4 — Discovery Center Drive, 5000 block — Theft of a portable water station reported.
Other:
July 31-Aug. — Wasco County — Deputies responded to two welfare and/or mental health calls.
Aug. 2 — Highway 197 — Fire reported in a field, close to a house and barn. The fire was contained.
Aug. 2 — Godberson Road — Residents notified of a fire burning in the area.
Aug. 3 — Boulder Lake — Death reported.
Aug. 4 — Lambert Street, 1600 block — Fire reported.
Hood River Police
July 26 to Aug. 1
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 26 — I-84 at milepost 63 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
July 27 — Hood River — Officer responded to a single vehicle traffic crash. After contacting the sole occupant, it was determined the male driver was impaired. The male failed field sobriety tests and the breath test, and was cited and released to a family member.
July 30 — Cascade Avenue — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of controlled substances, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and reckless endangering. In the same incident, another Hood River resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding Oregon State Parole Board warrant.
July 31 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Subject arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
Aug. 1 — Cascade Avenue — A White Salmon resident was arrested, cited and released for driving under the influence of combined substances of an alcoholic beverage and an undetermined substance. The resident provided additional evidence which will assist in determining the other substance(s).
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
July 29 — 27th Street, 900 block — Fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
July 27 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
July 28 — Hood River — Officer responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident.
July 30 — Cascade Avenue, 1200 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 28 — Maxs Place — Officer took a report regarding a male exposing himself in a neighborhood. The male had previously been ordered by the courts with very strict guidelines. The male was cited and released for private indecency and contempt of court.
July 28 — Second Street, 200 block — Washington male turned himself in on a warrant. He was cited and released.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 28 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Stolen phone reported.
July 29 — Nichols Parkway — Theft I reported. A bicycle was stolen.
July 29 — Ninth Street, 1100 block — Theft of a vehicle reported.
July 29 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Transient male cited and released for theft III.
July 30 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Shoplifting reported. The vehicle was stopped, resulting in the collection of the stolen items as well as an additional charge of possession of methamphetamine. The male was cited and released for both misdemeanor charges.
July 31 — Belmont Avenue, 1700 block — A vehicle was reported as abandoned behind a local mechanic shop. The vehicle was discovered to have been locally stolen. The vehicle’s owner was unable to be contacted, so the vehicle was towed to a secure location. The owner was later contacted and arrangements were made to recover the vehicle.
July 31 — E. Port Marina Drive, 300 block — Theft I reported.
July 31 — Sterling Place, 1900 block — Theft II reported. A bicycle was stolen. Later that day, the suspect as arrested and the bike returned to its owner.
July 31 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Theft III reported. The suspect was recognized by an off duty officer, and was later arrested by another officer while he was committing a theft. The subject was a suspect in several recent thefts and was later lodged at NORCOR, clearing multiple theft cases and criminal trespass cases.
Other:
July 27 — N. First, 100 block — Found property placed into evidence for safekeeping.
July 29 — Prospect Avenue, 2400 block — Unknown suspects blew up a mail box by using an explosive device, which caused a brush fire near three residences.
July 30 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Abandoned bike picked up for safekeeping.
