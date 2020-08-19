Victims Honored

Owner Carlos Corneiles of Kite School of the Gorge used his flag pavilion on the Spit in Hood River to honor two recent drowning victims. The rows of flag staffs, which Corneiles put up in 2017, fly varying banners, and all are flying at half-staff through this week to pay respect to the people who died in the Columbia near Hood River on Aug. 5, and to their families.