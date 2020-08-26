Bingen-White Salmon Police
Aug. 11-16
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 14 — White Salmon — Assault reported.
Aug. 15 — Bingen — Male arrested for domestic violence assault IV and minor in possession of alcohol by possession/consumption.
Aug. 16 — White Salmon — Domestic violence reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 12 — White Salmon — Disorderly conduct reported. A subject hit another subject with a shopping cart.
Aug. 13 — Bingen — Disorderly conduct reported.
Aug. 14 — Bingen — Trespassing reported.
Aug. 16 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a disorderly subject.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 11 — White Salmon — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Aug. 11 — White Salmon — Officers assisted a subject who was locked out of a vehicle.
Aug. 13 — Bingen — Vehicle blocking the roadway reported.
Aug. 14 — White Salmon — Male arrested for driving while suspended II.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Aug. 13 — Bingen — Male arrested on a local warrant. In the same incident, drugs were disposed.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 11 — White Salmon — Theft of bicycles reported.
Aug. 14 — White Salmon — Vehicle prowl reported. The vehicle was damaged and items were missing.
Other:
Aug. 12 — Bingen — A street sign was reported as damaged.
Aug. 13 — Bingen — Suicidal subject reported. The subject was not located and was possibly out of state.
Wasco County Sheriff
Aug. 14-20
Animal calls
Aug. 14 — W. McDonald Way, 5500 block — Cow at large reported. Owner warned.
Aug. 15 — Highway 197, 57000 block — Runaway dog reported.
Aug. 17 — W. Simonelli Road, 4700 block — Two horses reported loose on the roadway.
Aug. 19 — Reservation Road, 52000 block, Maupin — Buffalo at large reported.
Aug. 19 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — Lost dog lodged at the animal shelter.
Aug. 20 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — Dog at large reported.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 14 — Sevenmile Road — Domestic reported.
Aug. 16 — Second Avenue — Disturbance reported.
Aug. 18 — The Dalles — Phone harassment reported.
Aug. 20 — E. Highway 216 — Disturbance reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Aug. 19 — The Dalles — Marijuana plant located on a property.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 14 — White River Campground — Illegal camping reported.
Aug. 14 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
Aug. 16 — Wilson Road, 500 block — Trespass reported. Officers found two males target shooting in a safe manner, with fire extinguishers and water. They were advised that, with the fire danger level, it was not the best time for target shooting. They agreed to stop.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Aug. 18 — W. 10th — Unauthorized use of a debit card reported.
Aug. 20 — Dodson Road, 80000 block — Fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 16 — Highway 216, Maupin — Multiple trees reported to have fallen in the roadway and/or on a power line.
Aug. 17 — Shearers Bridge Road, Tygh Valley — Motorcycle accident reported.
Aug. 17 — Carroll Road, 1800 block — Hit and run reported.
Aug. 18 — State Street, 2100 block — Hit and run reported. A female was cited for no operator’s license and careless driving.
Aug. 20 — Highway 26 at milepost 69 — Semi truck accident reported. The cab was on fire and one injury was reported. OSP, ODOT and Warm Springs were on the scene when deputies arrived.
Aug. 20 — Highway 197 at milepost 30 — Vehicle vs. deer traffic crash reported.
Aug. 20 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Aug. 16 — Webber Street — Male reported to have violated a no contact order.
Aug. 16 — Portland Police — Male cited and released for a circuit court warrant, failure to appear, driving under the influence of intoxicants and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, with no bail.
Aug. 18 — Wasco County — Restraining order violation reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 15 — White River Falls — Theft of a gun reported.
Aug. 16 — N.E. College Street, 600 block — Theft of a phone reported.
Aug. 16 — Richard Road, 1900 block — Burglary reported.
Aug. 17 — E. 10th, 3000 block — Theft of a gun reported to have happened in St. Helens.
Aug. 18 — W. Cherry Heights Road, 5000 block — Burglary reported.
Aug. 19 — W. Cherry Heights Road, 5000 block — Burglary reported. A home shower was used, food was cooked, items moved around and a security light taken down. A shirt was reported as missing and a vehicle as damaged.
Aug. 19 — Shadybrook Road, 81000 block, Tygh Valley — Theft of mail reported from a mailbox. A package that had been taken back to the post office was also opened and medication stolen.
Aug. 19 — Mosier Road Department — Theft and trespass reported.
Aug. 19 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — Stolen knife reported.
Other:
Aug. 14-20 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to nine welfare and/or mental health checks.
Aug. 16 — I-84 at milepost 70 — The sheriff’s office assisted with a fire until OSP arrived at the scene.
Aug. 16 — W. Cherry Heights Road, 1800 block — Tree reported to have fallen on a power line.
Aug. 17 — Hood River — Report of a suicidal male subject that was in Gresham, then Corbet and was now believed to be in Wasco County. The subject was later believed to be in Benton County, Wash.
Aug. 18 — Timber Lane 200 block — Deputies assisted with a medical call.
Aug. 19 — Timber Lane, 200 block, Wamic — Deputies assisted with a medical call.
Aug. 20 — Steele Road, 2500 block — Deputies assisted with a fire in the landfill.
The Dalles Police
Aug. 7-20
Animal calls
Aug. 16 — E. Second, 200 block — A dog was reported to have been left in a car in 102-degree weather and was in distress. Officers gave the dog water. The owner was advised she could be charged with animal abuse.
Aug. 17 — W. 10th Street, 2200 block — Female warned for dog at large.
Aug. 17 — W. Hostetler Street, 900 block — Dog at large reported.
Aug. 18 — E. 12th Street, 2300 block — Dog bite reported. The dog was quarantined at the animal shelter.
Aug. 19 — W. Hostetler Street, 800 block — Found dog reported.
Aug. 20 — Esther Way, 1700 block — Dog at large reported. It appeared to be in distress. The dog was lodged at the animal shelter.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 14 — W. Seventh — Harassment reported.
Aug. 14 — W. Sixth — Disturbance reported.
Aug. 14 — W. Sixth — Domestic disturbance reported.
Aug. 14 — W. Second — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 14 — Boat Basin Road — Fight reported.
Aug. 14 — W. Second Street — Harassment reported.
Aug. 15 — W. Sixth — Menacing reported.
Aug. 15 — E. 14th — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 16 — W. Sixth — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 16 — E. 12th — Harassment reported.
Aug. 16 — W. Eighth and Myrtle — Fight reported. Two subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.
Aug. 16 — E. 10th — Disturbance reported.
Aug. 17 — E. Third and Jefferson — Disturbance reported.
Aug. 17 — W. 16th — Domestic dispute reported. A female was cited and released on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Aug. 17 — E. Ninth — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 17 — E. Scenic Drive — Harassment reported.
Aug. 18 — W. Pleasant Court — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 18 — Mt. Hood Street, 1600 block — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 19 — Dry Hollow Road — Assault reported.
Aug. 20 — E. Fourth — Disturbance reported.
Aug. 20 — E. 11th — Domestic disturbance reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Aug. 16 — W. Ninth, 400 block — Drug activity reported. A medicine bottle with pills inside were found.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 14 — E. 14th, 900 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Aug. 14 — Klindt Drive, 3500 block — Vandalism reported.
Aug. 14 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Female returned to a property from which she had been previously trespassed.
Aug. 15 — E. Scenic Drive, 300 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Aug. 15 — Old Dufur Road — Criminal mischief reported. A female was arrested for violation of a no contact order, disorderly conduct II and criminal mischief I. She was lodged at NORCOR.
Aug. 16 — W. 10th and Kingsley — Disorderly conduct reported.
Aug. 16 — E. 11th, 500 block — Vandalism reported.
Aug. 16 — W. Third — Male cited and released for criminal trespass II and harassment.
Aug. 16 — Lone Pine Drive — Three subjects trespassed from a property.
Aug. 17 — Cherry Heights Road, 400 block — Female trespassed from a property.
Aug. 17 — Cherry Heights Road, 400 block — Female trespassed from a property.
Aug. 17 — Honeysuckle Lane, 100 block — Trespass reported.
Aug. 18 — Laughlin Street, 1000 block — A rock was thrown through the side window of a vehicle (criminal mischief).
Aug. 18 — W. Seventh, 3200 block — Trespass reported.
Aug. 18 — Mt. Hood Street — Disorderly conduct reported.
Aug. 18 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male cited for trespassing.
Aug. 18 — Lone Pine Boulevard — A male and female were trespassed from a property.
Aug. 19 — The Dalles — Criminal mischief reported. A vehicle was keyed.
Aug. 19 — W. Sixth, 2500 block — Female trespassed from a property.
Aug. 19 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Transient male reported to have urinated in front of a business (disorderly conduct).
Aug. 20 — W. Second, 1800 block — Trespass reported. A male was reported to be living in a storage unit.
Aug. 20 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male trespassed from a property after making threatening remarks.
Aug. 20 — W. Third, 300 block — Three subjects returned to a property from which they had been previously trespassed.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Aug. 15 — Court Street, 800 block — Drug paraphernalia in a suitcase reported. Officers found the bag contained a scale, small baggies, an unknown type of drug and a syringe. A report was taken for found drugs and property.
Aug. 17 — W. 10th and Snipes — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. She was cited and released, and the vehicle towed.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 14 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Hit and run reported.
Aug. 14 — E. Second, 400 block — Vehicle blocking an alley reported.
Aug. 14 — E. Third, 400 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Aug. 15 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Aug. 15 — W. Seventh and Myrtle — Fire reported in the middle of the road. After the fire was extinguished, the rubble revealed a burned gas can.
Aug. 16 — Traffic crash reported.
Aug. 16 — W. Sixth, 2400 block — It was reported that a power line was falling down, causing a traffic hazard. The pole was being held up by the power line.
Aug. 16 — The Dalles — Officers took multiple calls of trees down in the roadway and/or downed power lines.
Aug. 16 — W. Hostetler and Seventh — Male cited and released for reckless driving.
Aug. 16 — I-84 at milepost 83 — One vehicle crash reported. The driver of the vehicle reported to have fallen asleep and rolled the vehicle. Minor injuries were reported for the driver and two passengers. Medics cleared all persons; the vehicle was towed.
Aug. 18 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Hit and run reported.
Aug. 19 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Cold hit and run reported.
Aug. 19 — Seventh and Walnut — Male cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
Aug. 20 — W. 13th, 400 block — Vehicle blocking a driveway reported. The owners of the vehicle were counseled that the street is open to parking, but not to block a driveway.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Aug. 14 — W. 10th, 3400 block — Male cited and released for two failure to appear warrants out of Washington County.
Aug. 16 — W. Third Place, 500 block — Female cited for reckless burn and a Hood River warrant.
Aug. 19 — E. 12th, 500 block — Male cited and released for one Wasco County warrant and two Sherman County warrants. In the same incident, a female was cited and released for a parole violation warrant out of Wasco County.
Search and rescue:
Aug. 20 — Columbia River — Several individuals were swimming. Two females and one male were accounted for; one was rescued out of the water by the sheriff office’s maritime patrol.
Sex offenses:
Aug. 20 — The Dalles — Sexual assault reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 14 — E. 11th, 1000 block — Car prowl reported.
Aug. 14 — W. 10th, 2100 block — Burglary reported.
Aug. 14 — E. 13th, 700 block — Burglary reported.
Aug. 14 — W. 10th — Found purse reported. A female later reported her purse had been stolen and gave officers a list of items that had been taken.
Aug. 14 — W. Ninth, 500 block — Burglary reported.
Aug. 15 — Lone Pine In Lieu Site — Robbery reported.
Aug. 16 — W. Pleasant Court, 700 block — Theft of a bike reported.
Aug. 17 — E. 14th Street, 500 block — Theft of a wallet reported from a vehicle.
Aug. 18 — E. Ninth, 1100 block — Car prowl reported. A vehicle was entered and a box of ammo taken from the glove box.
Aug. 18 — E. Ninth, 1100 block — A vehicle was entered and a knife was reported stolen.
Aug. 18 — E. 11th, 400 block — Male cited and released for theft II and criminal mischief III. He was released to his mother.
Aug. 19 — W. Hostetler Street, 800 block — Theft of services reported.
Aug. 19 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Theft of a purse, holding car keys, phone and wallet, reported.
Aug. 20 — E. 12th, 1800 block — Car prowl reported.
Aug. 20 — W. Sixth, 800 block — Burglary reported. Tools were stolen.
Aug. 20 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Theft reported.
Aug. 20 — W. Sixth, 300 block — Theft reported.
Other:
Aug. 7 — Wapinitia Campground — Male cited for holding or placing property in an unoccupied camp to hold.
Aug. 7 — Barlow Crossing Campground — Two warnings were given for campfires.
Aug. 8 — Bonney Meadow Campground — Warning given for excessive noise.
Aug. 9 — Eightmile Crossing — Illegal campfire and littering reported.
Aug. 12 — I-84 at milepost 72 — Fire reported in Mosier.
Aug. 14-20 — The Dalles — Deputies responded to 27 welfare and/or mental health checks.
Aug. 14 — E. 19th — Officers assisted hospital staff with calming a patient.
Aug. 16 — W. 13th, 600 block — Found bike reported.
Aug. 16 — W. 14th and Mt. Hood Street — Property damage reported, believed to have been caused due to strong winds.
Aug. 14 — W. Second and Webber — Officers assisted the public works department, which was cleaning up an oil spill.
Aug. 16 — W. Seventh, 2800 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
Aug. 17 — Oregon Street — Missing person reported.
Aug. 17 — W. Fourth — Officers assisted with a medical call.
Aug. 18 — E. 19th — Suicidal patient reported to have left the hospital without being medically cleared. He had been brought in by a Sherman County medic after he overdosed.
Aug. 18 — The Dalles — Possible suicidal juvenile reported.
Aug. 18 — W. Seventh, 2800 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
Aug. 19 — E. 12th — Child neglect reported.
Aug. 19 — E. Eighth, 500 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
Aug. 19 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported.
Aug. 20 — W. Ninth, 2100 block — Found eBike reported, estimated value at $1,800. It was impounded for safekeeping.
Hood River Police
Aug. 16-22
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Aug. 20 — Button Bridge Road — White Salmon resident arrested, cited and released on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of a schedule II and unlawful possession of a schedule III.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 18 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block — Vandalism to a vehicle reported.
Aug. 18 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Vandalism to a travel trailer reported. The main window had been broken out while parked.
Aug. 20 — Second Street, 200 block — Criminal mischief to a vehicle reported.
Aug. 20 — Nichols Parkway — Vandalism to a vehicle reported. The vehicle was parked in a hotel parking lot overnight. During the night, a window was broken, a door handle removed and other dents were made into the vehicle’s body.
Aug. 21 — Hood River — Vehicle reported to have been damaged while parked on the roadway. The damage was caused with a sharp object that scraped across the side of the paint on the vehicle (criminal mischief).
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 16 — Hood River — Motor vehicle accident involving a bicycle reported. The accident occurred in the early morning and it was later reported the bicyclist took themselves to the hospital to be evaluated.
Aug. 17 — Portway Avenue, 900 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported. The driver of the suspect vehicle was warned regarding hit and run.
Aug. 18 — Wasco, 1300 block — A vehicle with expired South Dakota license plates was towed (abandoned vehicle).
Aug. 19 — 13th and C Street — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Aug. 19 — Hood River — A driver crashed into a building and wall after being stopped for failure to maintain its lane of travel.
Aug. 20 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Terrebonne, Ore., resident cited and released on the criminal charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Aug. 17 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Warm Springs male arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and lodged at NORCOR.
Aug. 17 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Washington male cited and released on a Wasco County warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 17 — Cascade Avenue, 700 block — Theft of kiting equipment stolen out of a vehicle overnight reported.
Aug. 17 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Two subjects were cited and released for theft II (shoplifting).
Other:
Aug. 17 — Woods Court, 1600 block — Found bicycle reported.
Aug. 19 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — A handgun owner called a local hotel where he had stayed and advised he had left his handgun in the room. The gun was located and returned to the owner.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Aug. 22 — I-84 at exit 62 — Hood River resident arrested, cited and released on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of heroin.
