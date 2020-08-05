Bingen-White Salmon Police
July 20 to Aug. 2
Animal calls
July 25 — White Salmon — Animal noise reported. The dogs were located and the owners notified.
July 26 — Bingen — Missing dog located and returned home.
July 28 — White Salmon — Information documented regarding threats to harm a dog.
July 28 — White Salmon — Injured deer dispatched.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 20 — Bingen — Officers spoke to a subject regarding a park closure (trespass).
July 23 — Bingen — Littering reported. The subject was located and warned, and the property removed.
July 24 — Bingen — Disorderly conduct reported.
July 29 — Bingen — Disorderly conduct reported. Subjects were contacted and they vacated a property.
July 31 — Bingen — Male trespassed from a business.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
July 25 — Bingen — Attempted bank card fraud reported.
July 28 — White Salmon — Fraud investigated.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
July 21 — White Salmon — Non-injury traffic crash reported. A vehicle hit a structure. A male was cited for negligent driving II.
July 25 — White Salmon — Female cited for driving while suspended III.
July 29 — Bingen — Male cited for driving while suspended III.
July 29 — Bingen — Female cited for driving while suspended III.
July 30 — White Salmon — Abandoned vehicle reported.
Aug. 1 — White Salmon — Tree in roadway reported (traffic hazard).
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 30 — Bingen — Female arrested on a warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 23 — White Salmon — Theft reported.
July 30 — Bingen — Theft of a computer reported.
July 31 — White Salmon — Theft of a chainsaw reported.
July 31 — Bingen — Shoplifting reported.
Other:
July 20 — Bingen — Officers assisted EMS.
July 22 — Bingen — Possible fireworks reported.
July 22 — Bingen — Suspicious vehicle reported.
July 24 — White Salmon — Noise complaint reported. Subjects were warned to turn the music down.
July 26 — Bingen — Subject transported by EMS to the hospital due to intoxication.
July 29 — White Salmon — Lost wallet returned to owner.
Aug. 2 — White Salmon — Suspicious person reported. A subject with a sign was jumping in the roadway.
Wasco County Sheriff
July 24-30
Animal calls
July 25 — Mosier — Found dog taken to the animal shelter.
July 25 — Bret Codfelter Way — Found dog taken to the animal shelter.
July 26 — Mill Street, 600 block — Dog bite reported.
July 27 — Highway 30 — A vehicle was reported to have dropped off a dog along the road. The dog was taken to the animal shelter, where it was identified as a stolen animal. The owners were found.
July 28 — W. Ridge Road, 2000 block — Two dogs reported to have killed chickens.
July 30 — Eightmile Road — Five or six cows were reported on the road.
July 30 — W. 10th, 3800 block — Dog reported to have bitten a female and attacked a dog.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 24 — W. 10th, 2600 block — Disturbance reported.
July 24 — W. Seventh — Disturbance reported.
July 24 — E. Highway 216 — Harassment reported.
July 25 — W. Chenowith Creek Road — Domestic dispute reported.
July 28 — W. 13th — Assault reported.
July 28 — Wamic Market Road — Harassment reported.
July 29 — I-84 at milepost 83 — Domestic dispute reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 25 — White River State Park, Tygh Valley — Two juveniles were warned for trespassing at the upper falls.
July 26 — White River Campground, Maupin — Trespass reported (illegal camping).
July 27 — N. Main, 100 block, Dufur — Female cited for criminal trespass II.
July 27 — Victor Road, 78000 block, Maupin — Vandalism reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 24 — Chenowith Road, 4100 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana and released to his father.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
July 27 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — Fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
July 24 — Eightmile and Emerson Loop Road — Downed tree reported to be blocking the roadway.
July 24 — Threemile Road — Downed tree blocking one lane of travel reported.
July 25 — I-84 at milepost 92 — Deputies assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle.
July 29 — Deschutes River — Traffic crash reported. A vehicle went off the road, causing damage.
July 29 — W. Highway 30, 4500 block — Hit and run reported.
July 30 — Highway 197 at milepost 31 — Semi stopped for failure to maintain lane.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 28 — W. Highway 30, 5700 block — Subject arrested on a warrant.
July 29 — Celilo Park —A male was cited and released on a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.
July 30 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Male arrested on a warrant and lodged at Multnomah County Jail.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 24 — Oak Springs Road, 85000 block, Maupin — Theft of outgoing mail reported.
July 24 — N. Eagle Point Road, 0-100 block, Tygh Valley — Case number taken for a stolen firearm and $800 in jewelry.
Other:
July 24-31 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to five welfare checks and/or mental health calls.
July 25 — Rowena Overlook — Found phone reported.
July 27 — W. Irvine Street — Death reported.
July 27 — The Dalles — Possible suicidal subject reported.
July 28 — Wasco County — Suicidal subject reported.
July 29 — I-84 at milepost 82 — Deputies assisted with a medical call.
July 30 — Mill Creek, 3200 block — Lost wallet reported.
The Dalles Police
July 24-30
Animal calls
July 24 — E. 10th — Dog at large reported.
July 27 — E. Ninth, 1800 block — Dog lodged at the animal shelter.
July 28 — Bridge Street, 1700 block — Dog at large reported.
July 29 — Brewery Grade — Dog lodged at the animal shelter.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 24 — W. Ninth — Disturbance reported.
July 25 — W. Seventh — Disturbance reported.
July 25 — E. 19th — Assault reported.
July 25 — W. Third — Disturbance reported.
July 26 — F. Street — Harassment reported.
July 27 — Lone Pine Lane — Domestic dispute reported.
July 27 — Lone Pine Drive — Disturbance reported.
July 27 — W. Seventh — Disturbance reported.
July 28 — W. Sixth — Harassment reported.
July 28 — E. Eighth — Domestic dispute reported.
July 28 — W. Sixth — Harassment reported.
July 28 — Wright Street — Domestic dispute reported.
July 30 — E. 19th — Combative patient reported (disturbance).
July 30 — E. Eighth — Harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
July 24 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Local hospital pharmacy contacted police department to pick up the marijuana brought in by a patient. An officer seized approximately 85 grams of marijuana.
July 29 — Third and Liberty — Male requested medical attention after a possible bad shot of meth. He handed officers the rest of the meth he had on his person.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 24 — Union Street, 500 block — Criminal mischief reported.
July 24 — Klindt Drive, 3600 block — Female trespassed from all parks and rec properties.
July 24 — W. Third, 100 block — Male trespassed from a property.
July 26 — W. Sixth, 2700 block — Trespass reported.
July 26 — S. Shore Lane, 100 block — Trespass reported.
July 26 — W. Seventh, 2800 block — Criminal mischief reported.
July 27 — E. Scenic Drive, 300 block — Trespass reported.
July 27 — W. Second Street, 400 block — Trespass reported.
July 27 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Female trespassed from a property.
July 27 — W. Sixth, 1000 block — Vandalism reported.
July 27 — W. Sixth, 1100 block — Male arrested on a warrant for disorderly conduct and lodged at NORCOR.
July 27 — Mill Creek — Group of transients warned for criminal trespass.
July 28 — N. Old Dufur Road and E. Freemont — Disorderly conduct reported.
July 28 — Mt. Hood Street — Fight reported. Three males were warned for disorderly conduct.
July 29 — W. Second, 600 block — Female trespassed from a property.
July 29 — First Street — Camp of two tents reported (trespass).
July 29 — W. Second, 400 block — Transients trespassed from a property.
July 29 — N. Old Dufur Road, 2500 block — Female cited and released for criminal trespass I.
July 29 — W. Sixth, 2500 block — Vandalism reported.
July 29 — W. Second Place and Pentland — Male warned for disorderly conduct.
July 29 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Belligerent ER patient reported (disorderly conduct).
July 30 — W. Third, 300 block — Male trespassed from a property.
July 30 — W. 16th, 400 block — Trespass reported.
July 30 — W. Second, 400 block — Six subjects were trespassed from a property. In the same incident, a male was cited and released for felony and misdemeanor warrants.
July 30 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
July 30 — E. Eighth, 300 block — Trespass and theft reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 26 — W. 10th and Walnut — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. She was cited and released.
July 26 — W. Cherry Heights, 1700 block — Male cited and released for driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered .13 percent.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
July 26 — W. Sixth, 400 block — Hit and run reported.
July 26 — Pentland Street, 1000 block — Hit and run reported.
July 28 — E. 12th and Dry Hollow — Traffic complaint reported. Plastic and bubble wrap were in the roadway.
July 28 — E. Second, 2900 block — Vehicles blocking road reported.
July 28 — W. 10th and Webber — Traffic crash reported. Both vehicles involved were towed. One subject was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
July 30 — W. Second and Pentland — Abandoned vehicle with more than five unpaid parking tickets towed.
July 30 — Union and E. Second — Two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported. One male was cited for no operator’s license.
July 30 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — A vehicle hit a light post in a parking lot, causing damage.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 24 — E. 12th, 300 block — Female lodged at NORCOR on a warrant.
July 27 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Male cited for arrest warrants.
July 28 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Male lodged at NORCOR on three warrants.
July 28 — W. 10th, 2400 block — Female lodged at NORCOR on Wasco County warrants.
July 30 — Court Street, 400 block — Male cited for three warrants.
July 30 — Pentland Street, 600 block — Male cited and released for a warrant.
Sex offenses:
July 30 — The Dalles — Sex crime reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 24 — W. Sixth, 3100 block — Theft reported.
July 27 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Stolen hitch, valued at $450, reported.
July 27 — W. Second and Pentland — Theft of an animal reported.
July 28 — E. 11th, 300 block — Theft of a utility trailer reported.
July 29 — Federal Street, 700 block — Theft of a motorized bike reported.
July 30 — W. second, 2400 block — Theft of about $1,000 worth of items reported from a vehicle.
July 30 — San Joaquin County — Stolen vehicle from The Dalles recovered. The owner was notified.
Other:
July 24-30 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 38 welfare checks and/or mental health calls.
July 25 — W. Third, 500 block — Found bike reported.
July 25 — W. Seventh, 2700 block — Officers assisted with a medical call.
July 25 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported.
July 25 — W. 10th and Trevitt — Found food stamps card reported.
July 26 — W. Second, 400 block — Male cited and released for drinking in public.
July 26 — W. Seventh, 2800 block — Runaway juvenile reported. The juvenile later returned home.
July 27 — The Dalles — Male taken to the hospital after a suicide report.
July 28 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Found wallet reported.
July 28 — Cherry Heights Road, 600 block — Two runaway juveniles reported.
July 29 — Beaverton — Beaverton Police Department contacted The Dalles Police to confirm the runaway of two juvenile males through TDPD. The juveniles were located.
July 29 — Liberty Way and W. Scenic Drive — Downed power line in the lane of travel report-ed.
July 30 — W. Sixth, 800 block — Found debit cards reported.
July 30 — Umatilla County — The Dalles Police Department received an attempt to locate assist call for an armed and dangerous suspect in a shooting. The suspect was later located and placed into custody.
Hood River County Sheriff
July 16-29
Animal calls
July 24 — Baseline Drive, Parkdale — Dog attack on another dog reported.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 17 — N.E. Gravel Pit Road, Cascade Locks — A male was lodged at NORCOR for domestic assault IV.
July 18 — Tucker Road — Domestic complaint (harassment) reported.
July 19 — Lippman Road — Cold domestic complaint reported.
July 20 — Dee Highway — Male arrested for menacing and multiple counts of reckless endangering.
July 21 — I-84 at milepost 52 — Deputies responded to a road rage incident in which two out of state males were assaulted. The suspect fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.
July 23 — Hood River — Strangulation / assault reported.
July 28 — Odell Highway — Female cited and released for harassment.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 22 — Lost Lake, Parkdale — Criminal mischief reported. A vehicle was keyed while parked.
July 23 — Tea Cup Sno Park, Parkdale — Criminal mischief reported.
July 23 — Tucker Road — Vandalism reported.
July 29 — Portland Drive — Criminal mischief reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 24 — Sixth and Oak — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop.
July 25 — Viento State Park, Cascade Locks — Deputies assisted Oregon State Police on a driving complaint. The vehicle was found at Viento State Park and the male driver arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
July 27 — Highway 35 at milepost 97 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and cited for no operator’s license, failure to install an IID (ignition interlock device) and open container of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
July 17 — Clear Creek near Baseline, Parkdale — Abandoned vehicle towed.
July 18 — I-84 at milepost 51 — Male cited for reckless driving following a traffic complaint investigation.
July 19 — Highway 35 and Eastside Road — A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle. Injuries were reported.
July 19 — Belmont and Multnomah — Male cited for no operator’s license and failure to obey a traffic control device following a minor non-injury crash.
July 20 — Tucker Road — Injury traffic crash reported.
July 21 — Brookside Drive — Reckless driving reported.
July 22 — Dethman Ridge — Deputies came across a crashed vehicle. One subject fled upon arrival.
July 26 — Highway 35 and Baseline Drive, Parkdale — Wrecked vehicle towed.
July 28 — Highway 35, Parkdale — Non-injury motor vehicle crash involving a domestic animal reported.
July 29 — Lost Lake Road and Green Road, Parkdale — Two car motor vehicle crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 16 — Leasure Drive, Parkdale — Violation of a release agreement reported.
July 18 — Hood River — Violation of a no contact protection order out of Yamhill County re-ported.
July 27 — S.W. WaNaPa, Cascade Locks — Female cited for an active warrant out of Gladstone.
Search and rescue:
July 17 — Eliot Creek, Parkdale — Search and rescue conducted.
July 18 — East Eliot Morian Trail, Parkdale — Search and rescue conducted.
July 26 — Government Camp — Search and rescue operation conducted on Mount Hood at the Hogs Back for a fallen climber.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 16 — Lava Bed Drive, Parkdale — Burglary and theft reported.
July 17 — WaNaPa Street, 300 block, Cascade Locks — Theft reported.
July 20 — Kingsley Road — Unlawful use of a motor vehicle reported.
July 20 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks — Stolen vehicle reported.
July 20 — Alameda Road — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle was located a short time later with multiple items stolen from inside.
July 24 — Webster Road — Possible burglary reported.
July 27 — Odell Highway — Theft reported.
July 28 — Herman Creek at Wyeth Campground, Cascade Locks — Stolen pump and engine reported.
July 29 — Highway 35, Pine Grove — Attempted burglary reported.
Other:
July 18 — Neal Creek Road — Female cited and released for recklessly endangering another person.
July 20 — Cascade Avenue — Deputy assisted Hood River Police with a weapons call.
July 20 — Tucker Road — Deputies assisted on a medical call.
July 23 — Tucker Road — Found wallet reported.
July 27 — Mt. Hood Meadows Access Road — Deputies collected a firearm that was found near Mt. Hood Meadows. The firearm was logged into evidence as found property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.