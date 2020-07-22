The Dalles Police
July 9-16
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 9 — E. 14th — Domestic dispute reported.
July 10 — W. Third and W. Fourth — Domestic dispute reported.
July 10 — W. Second — Assault reported.
July 10 — Lone Pine Drive — Male cited and released for harassment II and disorderly conduct II.
July 11 — Mt. Hood Street — Harassment reported.
July 11 — Court Street — Harassment reported.
July 12 — E. 12th — Disturbance reported.
July 12 — W. Second — Harassment reported.
July 12 — Floral Street — Harassment reported.
July 12 — E. Ninth and Lewis — Disturbance reported.
July 13 — W. Irvine Street — Disturbance reported.
July 13 — W. Seventh — Disturbance reported.
July 13 — E. 16th — Harassment reported.
July 13 — W. Eighth — Male arrested for domestic assault IV, criminal mischief II and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
July 14 — E. 14th — Domestic dispute reported.
July 14 — W. 23rd, 900 block — Harassment reported.
July 14 — W. Seventh — Domestic dispute reported.
July 15 — E. 12th — Harassment reported.
July 15 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Harassment reported.
July 15 — W. 10th — Disturbance reported.
July 15 — E. Third, 500 block — Female arrested and lodged at NORCOR for assault IV, theft III, robbery III and harassment.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
July 9 — Mill Creek Footbridge — Drug activity reported.
July 10 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Drugs reported.
July 14 — E. Ninth — Drug activity reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 9 — W. Third, 300 block — Male cited for trespassing.
July 9 — Mill Creek — Trespassing and littering reported.
July 9 — W. Third, 300 block — Five transients trespassed from a property.
July 9 — W. Seventh and Hostetler — Disturbance reported. A suspect’s backpack was found to contain an ID and drug paraphernalia. He was ultimately trespassed from a property.
July 10 — W. Second and Pentland — Trespass reported.
July 10 — W. Cascade Court, 800 block — Trespass reported.
July 11 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Male lodged at NORCOR for disorderly conduct.
July 11 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Vandalism, criminal trespass and theft reported.
July 11 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Trespass reported.
July 12 — Court Street, 300 block — Criminal mischief reported.
July 13 — Division Street, 700 block — Criminal mischief reported.
July 13 — E. Eighth Place, 300 block — Vandalism reported.
July 13 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Vandalism reported.
July 14 — E. Second, 3500 block — Littering reported. Large trash bags were located along the road.
July 14 — W. Seventh, 300 block — Vandalism reported. A beer bottle was thrown through a picture window and caused $300 in damages.
July 14 — W. Second, 400 block — Trespassing juveniles reported.
July 15 — 10th and Irvine — Trespass reported.
July 15 — Madison Street, 400 block — Criminal mischief reported.
July 15 — W. 10th, 3600 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 10 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered .30 percent. The male was medically cleared before being lodged.
July 10 — W. Second, 1300 block — Driving under the influence of alcohol reported.
July 13 — Mt. Hood Street and W. 23rd — Driving under the influence of intoxicants reported.
July 13 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Driving under the influence of intoxicants reported.
July 15 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Male was in an accident on Dallesport Road and, after going to the hospital, it was determined he had been driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
July 9 — E. Fourth and Washington — Stuck vehicle reported. Passersby helped push the vehicle off the roadway.
July 9 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported. One driver was cited for driving without insurance.
July 9 — W. 10th, 200 block — Hit and run with minor damage to the passenger side mirror reported.
July 9 — S. Shore lane and Lone Pine — Parking issue reported.
July 11 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Non-injury two car traffic crash reported in a parking lot.
July 11 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Parking problem reported.
July 11 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Non-injury two car traffic crash reported.
July 12 — W. 10th and Mt. Hood — Female cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, failure to carry proof of insurance and a curfew violation. Four passengers in the vehicle were also cited for curfew violation.
July 12 — E. Scenic Drive, 300 block — Blocked exit reported.
July 13 — Cherry Heights Road, 600 block — Hit and run reported.
July 13 — W. Ninth and Mt. Hood — Hit and run reported.
July 13 — W. 10th and Walnut — Motor vehicle accident reported.
July 13 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
July 14 — W. Pomona Street, 700 block — Parking issue reported.
July 14 — E. Second, 3500 block — Non-injury single car traffic crash reported.
July 14 — E. 12th and Dry Hollow Road — Non-injury two car traffic crash reported.
July 14 — Sixth and Webber — Officers assisted a motorist pushing a vehicle into a parking lot.
July 15 — Mt. Hood and W. 12th — Hit and run reported.
July 15 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 9 — I-84 at milepost 86 — Officers assisted Oregon State Police with a warrant arrest.
July 9 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Male cited and released for a warrant.
July 10 — The Dalles — Male cited and released on a failure to appear warrant out of Clackamas County.
July 10 — W. Cascade Court, 800 block — Female served with a warrant.
July 11 — Lincoln — Male cited and released for a parole violation warrant.
July 12 — W. Second, 1400 block — Male lodged at NORCOR on a warrant out of Washington County.
July 13 — W. Seventh, 3200 block — Female cited for a Wasco County Circuit Court warrant.
July 15 — The Dalles — Male lodged at NORCOR for a parole violation, a warrant out of Umatilla County, and criminal trespass I.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 9 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Theft reported.
July 9 — E.12th, 1600 block — Vehicle reported to be a suspect in a theft that occurred in Hillsboro.
July 9 — E. Ninth, 1000 bock — Theft reported.
July 9 — W. Sixth, 1500 block — Theft of a backpack reported.
July 10 — W. First, 1300 block — Burglary reported. A door and wall were damaged.
July 10 — W. 10th, 2400 block —Prowler reported.
July 11 — E. Eighth — Car prowl reported.
July 11 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male cited for theft III and a warrant out of Albany Municipal Court, and trespassed from a property.
July 11 — W. Sixth, 3500 block — Theft reported.
July 12 — W. Seventh, 2700 block — A juvenile female was charged with theft II, minor in possession of alcohol and minor in possession of marijuana.
July 13 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Stolen bicycle reported.
July 13 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Stolen phone reported.
July 13 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Theft of services reported.
July 14 — W. Sixth, 1800 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
July 15 — W. Sixth, 300 block — Theft of cans, estimated value $20, reported.
Other:
July 9-16 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 31 welfare and/or mental health calls.
July 9 — E. Seventh — Toddler without supervision reported. He was later returned home.
July 9 — W. Sixth — Toddler without supervision in a vehicle reported. The child’s father was contacted.
July 9 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Fire reported after a male set off fireworks in an empty lot.
July 10 — E. 12th, 700 block — Female cited for dog as a public nuisance.
July 10 — Lincoln Street — Juvenile problem reported.
July 10 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Officers assisted with a medical call.
July 11 — Liberty Street, 500 block — Found bike reported.
July 11 — W. second and Webber — Officer assisted in a fire call.
July 12 — Kelly Avenue and Eighth Street — Two dogs were lodged at the animal shelter.
July 12 — Eighth and Court — Found bicycle reported.
July 12 — Old Dufur Road — Out of control juvenile reported.
July 12 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Officer assisted with a medical call. The male was taken to the hospital, where he left against staff recommendations. The male was later trespassed and escorted off the property.
July 13 — W. Sixth — Subject reported having purchased a vehicle, and the seller leaving ammunition in it. An officer retrieved the bullets, which will be destroyed.
July 14 — 10th and Union — Male warned against drinking in public.
July 14 — W. Eighth and Pomona — Male warned for drinking in public.
July 15 — Division Street, 700 block — Dog at large reported to be aggressive with other dogs on leashes.
July 15 — W. Seventh, 2700 block — Death reported.
July 15 — E. 10th, 800 block — Found child’s bike reported.
July 15 — The Dalles — Possible physical neglect and abuse reported.
Wasco County Sheriff
July 13-17
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 14 — Fourth Street, Shaniko — Male cited and released for harassment.
July 14 — W. Highway 30 — Harassment reported.
July 14 — Second Avenue — Harassment reported.
July 15 — W. Cherry Heights Road — Fight reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 13 — Second Avenue, 500 block — Unwanted subject reported.
July 13 — Fivemile Road, 3700 block — Trespass reported.
July 13 — W. Irvine Street, 1000 block — Trespass reported.
July 13 — Rowena Loop — Criminal mischief reported.
July 15 — Oak Springs Road, Deschutes River — Male cited for trespass I.
July 15 — W. Cherry Heights, 4700 block — Disorderly conducted reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
July 13 — State Road and Del Road — Motorcycle vs. vehicle crash with injuries reported. A female was life flighted to OHSU and a male taken to the Hood River hospital by ambulance. The motorcycle was towed.
July 15 — W. Highway 30, 57000 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
July 15 — Highway 26 at milepost 71 — Disabled vehicle reported (agency assist).
July 15 — Highway 197 and Ward Road — A deer was reported to have been hit and blocking the lane of travel. The deer was removed from the roadway.
Search and rescue:
July 16 — Deschutes River — Caller reported an empty drift boat at Heritage Landing. The boat had flipped about three miles from the mouth of the Columbia. Both subjects inside the boat were located. The boat was recovered, but some belongings inside were reported as missing.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 13 — W. Irvine Street, 1000 block — Theft reported.
July 14 — Dodson Road, 80000 block — Theft of packages, valued at $100, reported.
Other:
July 13-17 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to three welfare and/or mental health calls.
July 13 — Snipes Street — Male cited for livestock at large.
July 14 — D V Cool Road, Tygh Valley — Open mailboxes and scattered mail reported.
July 14 — Fifteen Mile Road — Death reported.
July 14 — Highway 197 at milepost 20 — Found tools handed over to officers.
July 14 — W. Highway 30, 4400 block — Deputies assisted with a medical call.
Hood River Police
July 12-18
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 18 — Oak Street — San Antonio, Texas, resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on two counts of assault on a public safety officer, criminal trespass II and disorderly conduct II.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
July 16 — I-84 at exit 62 — Wapato, Wash., resident temporarily detained on suspicion of drug paraphernalia. The resident was eventually released with a verbal warning.
July 16 — Hood River — Yakima resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession and distribution of methamphetamine, possession and distribution of a schedule IV, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of hydrocodone and possession of a schedule III. In the same incident, another Yakima resident was cited and released for possession and distribution of a schedule IV.
July 17 — Cascade Avenue — Stevenson resident arrested, cited and released on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of heroin.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 16 — Nina Lane, 500 block — Criminal mischief reported. A side window was broken out of a vehicle overnight.
July 17 — Wasco Street, 1800 block — Hood River male cited for disorderly conduct II and criminal mischief II.
July 18 — Industrial Street, 400 block — Male cited for criminal mischief II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 15 — E. Marina Drive — Porterville, Calif., resident arrested, cited and released for driving under the influence of alcohol.
July 17 — Hood River — The Dalles resident arrested, cited and released for driving under the influence of alcohol. The subject exhibited signs of impairment caused by alcohol and a controlled substance.
July 18 — Hood River — Resident of Sandy arrested, cited and released on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered almost twice the legal limit.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
July 13 — 12th Street, 800 block — Officer interviewed a subject involved in a crash in Wasco County, who had been transported to the Hood River hospital due to injuries.
July 14 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Hit and run reported to have occurred July 13.
July 17 — Eugene Street, 1100 block — Hit and run reported. A vehicle crashed into a power pole and was not drivable. The male driver got out and was picked up by another vehicle. The suspect was later located and cited and released for failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 17 — Hood River — Violation of a restraining order reported.
Sex offenses:
July 15 — Hood River — Sexual assault reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 13 — Cascade Avenue, 400 block — Theft of a metal cart and plywood reported. The cart was later recovered near the walking path alongside the freeway.
July 13 — State Street, 1200 block — Theft of two 55-gallon recycling containers reported.
July 14 — 12th Street, 1900 block — Shoplifting reported.
July 14 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Hood River female cited and released for shoplifting.
July 14 — E. Port Marina Drive, 100 block — Theft of a bicycle reported.
July 15 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft I reported. The suspect fled the scene and was driving recklessly.
July 16 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Theft II reported. Approximately $250 was stolen from a wallet.
July 18 — Sterling Place, 2000 block — Burglary reported.
Other:
July 12 — Post Canyon Drive, 4200 block — Officers were dispatched to cover a county call of potential shots fired or fireworks complaint.
July 12 — The Hook — Minors in possession of alcohol reported.
Hood River County Sheriff
July 5-14
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 5 — Bartlett Loop — Officer responded to an assault.
July 6 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Male arrested for assault II, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, hit and run, criminal mischief and trespassing.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 5 — N.E. Forest Lane, 800 block, Cascade Locks — Female reported to have thrown a lit cigarette into another female’s vehicle. No parties were injured, but a small circle was burned into the carpet (criminal mischief).
July 9 — Canyon Road, Odell — Offensive littering reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
July 12 — Sheridan Court, 800 block — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
July 6 — W. Cascade Avenue — Officer investigated a non-injury three car traffic crash.
July 11 — State Street — Non-injury two car traffic crash reported.
July 11 — Highway 35 near milepost 98 — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
July 13 — Country Club Road, 1400 block — Vehicle towed for obstructing the roadway.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 9 — Baseline Drive, 4900 block, Parkdale — Male arrested on multiple felony warrants.
July 11 — Hood River — Possible protection order violation reported.
Sex offenses:
July 9 — Hood River — Sex crime reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 7 — Wyeth Trailhead, Cascade Locks — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
Other:
July 8 — Lost Lake, Parkdale — Lost gun reported. It was later found and returned to its owner.
July 9 — Rachel Way, 3300 block — Found property reported.
July 13 — Gateway Drive, 3400 block — Unattended death reported.
Bingen-White Salmon Police
July 6-12
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 10 — White Salmon — Threats via social media reported.
July 12 — White Salmon — Verbal domestic reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 11 — White Salmon — Subjects were contacted on private property (agency assist).
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 12 — Bingen — Officers assisted with a driving under the influence traffic stop.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
July 6 — White Salmon — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
July 6 — White Salmon — Two people were cited for driving without a valid operator’s license and allowing an unauthorized person to drive.
July 8 — Bingen — Non-injury single vehicle traffic crash reported.
July 8 — White Salmon — Two vehicle traffic crash with injury reported. One driver was cited.
July 12 — Bingen — Traffic offense reported. A juvenile was advised not to ride an electric scooter on city streets.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 6 — White Salmon — Male cited for theft III.
July 7 — White Salmon — Shoplifting reported.
July 8 — White Salmon — Theft of vehicle parts reported.
July 10 — Bingen — Theft of tools reported.
Other:
July 6 — Bingen — Owner warned for leaving a dog in a vehicle.
July 7 — White Salmon — Lost property reported.
July 7 — White Salmon — Found wallet reported.
July 7 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a gas line leak.
July 8 — White Salmon — Officers assisted EMS.
July 11 — Bingen — Weapons offense reported. Officers attempted to contact a juvenile shooting a BB gun.
