Hood River Police
June 21 to July 3
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 21 — Ninth Court — Male arrested for domestic assault III and theft III. The male suspect received medical attention at the emergency room before being lodged at NORCOR on those charges.
June 25 — Belmont Avenue — Domestic assault reported. A male assailant was later arrested for the assault and lodged at NORCOR.
June 25 — Avalon Drive — Male unlawfully entered into the residence of his estranged romantic partner and assaulted her. During the physical altercation, the male restricted the air flow of the female (strangulation). The male also caused damaged to the residence.
June 28 — Heritage Loop — Juvenile female cited and released for assault IV.
June 28 — Second Street — Domestic assault reported to have taken place in Wasco County.
June 30 — Sieverkropp Drive — Hood River male arrested for domestic assault IV.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
June 24 — Country Club Road, 100 block — Stevenson resident arrested, cited and released on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. BAC registered at almost twice the legal limit.
June 25 — Hood River — Male arrested, cited and released on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and reckless driving.
June 26 — Hood River — Washington female arrested and lodged at NORCOR for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
June 27 — Hood River — Portland male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
June 29 — Hood River — Parkdale resident arrested, cited and released on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered more than twice the legal limit.
July 2 — Cascade Avenue — Mosier resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered more than twice the legal limit.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
June 22 — Prospect Avenue, 2800 block — Possible identity theft reported.
June 30 — Second Street, 200 block — Walk in report taken of a resident being scammed.
June 30 — Wasco Street, 1300 block — Rental property fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
June 23 — Hood River — Hit and run reported.
June 24 — Oak and Cascade — Officer responded to a motor vehicle crash. One of the drivers was cited for no operator’s license, careless driving and driving uninsured.
June 25 — May Street, 500 block — Non-injury, single car motor vehicle crash reported. The driver of the vehicle as cited for operating a motor vehicle while using an electronic device.
June 25 — E. Port Marina, 1000 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported on the toll bridge.
June 30 — Hood River — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
July 2 — E. Port Marina, 1000 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported. A pickup struck the guardrail on the Hood River bridge.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 21 — Hood River — Possible restraining order violation reported.
June 22 — Waterfront Park — No contact order violation reported.
June 26 — Hood River — Restraining order violation reported. Assistance was requested from The Dalles Police in locating the suspect. The suspect was arrested, pending separate charges. Additionally, the charge of restraining order violation was added when he was lodged at NORCOR.
June 28 — Belmont Avenue, 1700 block — Hood River resident arrested for probation violation and violation of a release agreement.
July 1 — Button Bridge Road — White Salmon resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding U.S. Marshal’s warrant, as well as a parole violation arrest warrant out of Wasco County.
Sex offenses:
June 27 — Hood River — Possible sexual abuse reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
June 21 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Theft of a backpack from a motor vehicle reported.
June 22 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported. The suspect fled on foot after using force to get away. His vehicle was towed, but the suspect was not found.
June 23 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — Female cited and released on the charges of theft III. The female was officially trespassed from the premises.
June 24 — 12th Street, 1200 block — Burglary reported.
June 24 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Theft from a backpack reported. The male was identified by two people but was not located.
June 26 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — A driver left a fuel station without paying for their gas purchase.
June 26 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft II reported.
June 27 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft II reported.
June 28 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Shoplifting reported.
June 29 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Theft of two flags, valued at approximately $500, reported.
July 2 — Second Street, 200 block — Theft I reported. Windsurfing gear was reported as stolen.
July 3 — 12th Street — Theft III reported.
Other:
June 24 — Belmont Avenue, 1300 block — Abandoned bike reported.
June 29 — Pacific Avenue, 900 block — Found large wooden paddle reported. It was taken by officers for destruction.
Bingen-White Salmon Police
June 22-28
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 25 — Bingen — Male arrested for domestic violence assault IV.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
June 22 — White Salmon — Trespassing reported. A subject was contacted and given a courtesy ride.
June 23 — White Salmon — Disorderly conduct reported. Officer stayed with the agitated male until the subject left the area.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
June 23 — White Salmon — Attempt was made to contact a vehicle owner (agency assist).
June 24 — Bingen — Abandoned vehicle tagged for 48-hour removal.
June 24 — White Salmon — Erratic vehicle reported.
June 24 — White Salmon — Extra patrol requested due to speeding vehicles.
June 26 — White Salmon — Two vehicle, non-injury crash reported.
June 26 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a reported collision.
Other:
June 22 — Bingen — Utility issue reported.
June 25 — White Salmon — Found credit card reported.
June 26 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with an in-custody call (agency assist).
June 26 — White Salmon — Utility equipment was reported to have been tampered with.
June 26 — White Salmon — A fire was reported and handled by another agency.
June 27 — White Salmon — Welfare check initiated and a courtesy ride given.
The Dalles Police
June 26 to July 1
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 26 — E. 19th — Harassment reported.
June 26 — W. Second, 3500 block — Harassment reported.
June 26 — E. Second — Telephonic harassment reported.
June 26 — E. 19th — Disturbance reported.
June 27 — W. Eighth and W. Holstetler — Domestic dispute reported.
June 27 — E. 19th — Disturbance reported.
June 27 — Tie Plant Road — Male cited and released for menacing, theft I and two counts of assault IV, and transported to the ER for medical clearance before being lodged at NORCOR for interfering and a restraining order violation.
June 27 — W. Second — Harassment reported.
June 27 — W. Pleasant Court — Disturbance reported.
June 27 — Mt. Hood Street — Domestic dispute reported.
June 28 — Pentland Street — Domestic dispute reported.
June 29 — E. 12th — Harassment reported.
June 29 — River Road — Harassment reported.
June 30 — W. Second and Pentland — Harassment reported.
July 1 — W. Cascade Court — Domestic dispute reported.
July 1 — Court Street — Disturbance reported.
July 1 — E. 12th — Disturbance reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
June 26 — E. Fifth, 500 block — Vandalism reported.
June 26 — W. Snipes, 700 block — Trespass reported.
June 26 — Webber Street, 1000 block — Transient male trespassed from a property.
June 26 — W. Sixth, 1700 block — Male trespassed from a property.
June 27 — W. Sixth, 1000 block — Vandalism reported.
June 27 — W. Eighth — Male trespassed from a property.
June 28 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
June 28 — E. Second, 500 block — Criminal mischief reported.
June 28 — Union Street, 100 block — Trespass reported.
June 29 — W. Fifth, 1100 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
June 29 — Lincoln Street, 400 block — Male trespassed from a property.
June 30 —W. Second Place, 400 block — Trespass reported.
June 30 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Male warned for disorderly conduct.
July 1 — W. Sixth, 1000 block — Report taken for criminal mischief and theft.
July 1 — E. Second, 500 block — Trespass reported.
July 1 — E. 10th, 1100 block — Trespass reported.
July 1 — W. 10th, 3400 block — Criminal mischief reported.
July 1 — W. 18th, 700 block — Trespass reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
June 28 — Boat Basin Road, 100 block — Male cited and released for driving under the influence of drugs and misdemeanor unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was released to a family member.
June 30 — E. 10th and Quinton — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered .24 percent.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
June 26 — W. Sixth, 1500 block — Non-injury motor vehicle accident reported.
June 26 — Washington Street, 400 block — Vehicles lined up to use an ATM were blocking the right lane of travel. Officer contacted several vehicles and asked them to move out of the lane of travel.
June 27 — W. 10th, 500 block — Abandoned vehicle reported. Its plates were expired and it was in violation of city codes.
June 27 — Court Street, 200 block — Hit and run reported.
June 27 — 12th and J — Vehicle towed for being a hazard.
June 28 — E. Second, 2600 block — Careless driver reported. The male was advised against doing burn outs in parking lots.
June 29 — I-84 at milepost 109 — Driving complaint reported.
June 29 — E. 14th and Union — Driving complaint reported.
June 29 — E. 10th, 600 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
July 1 — Third Street — Traffic complaint reported. Vehicles blocking Third Street to access a drive thru bank machine. The vehicles were asked to clear.
July 1 — Highway 197 and Columbia View Drive — Two car, non-injury motor vehicle accident reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 26 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Male left the hospital against doctor’s orders. He left his phone charger and a copy of a restraining order that he had been served. He was later located at his residence. It was later reported that Hood River had a restraining order violation arrest warrant and the male had clearance to be lodged at NORCOR if located.
June 26 — Lincoln Street, 300 block — Female cited and released on a warrant out of Multnomah County.
June 27 — E. Second — Male arrested for a probation violation and lodged at NORCOR (agency assist).
June 28 — E. 13th — Female cited for a Wasco County warrant.
June 29 — The Dalles — Restraining order violation reported.
June 29 — The Dalles — Male arrested for violation of a restraining order and lodged at NORCOR.
June 30 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Male cited and released for a warrant out of Wasco County.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
June 26 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Theft III reported.
June 28 — W. Fifth, 1000 block — Theft of packages reported.
June 30 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Theft reported. A male was cited and released for theft III and trespassed from the property.
June 30 — Boat Basin Road — Stolen wallet reported.
June 30 — W. Sixth, 900 block — Stolen wallet reported.
July 1 — W. Third, 400 block — Theft of packages reported.
July 1 — W. Walnut, 1000 block — Male cited for theft III.
Other:
June 26-July 1 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 19 welfare checks.
June 26 — W. Seventh, 400 block — Found property reported.
June 27 — E. Second, 2300 block — Stolen antique gun reported.
June 28 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Found wallet reported. It was later returned to its owner.
June 28 — W. Sixth, 3800 block — Found credit card reported. It was later returned to its owner.
June 30 — W. Ninth and Wright — Toddler found walking along the road and returned to her mother. It was reported that another child had left a gate open.
July 1 — W. Walnut Street, 1000 block — Noise complaint reported. A male was contacted about music playing too loudly on a stereo.
July 1 — E. 12th, 2000 block — Dogs at large reported.
July 1 — N. Old Dufur Road — Juvenile issue reported.
Wasco County Sheriff
June 26 to July 5
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 26 — E. Highway 216, 82000 block — Harassment reported.
June 27 — Carroll Road — Harassment reported.
June 29 — S. Highway 197 — Male arrested for domestic assault I and lodged at NORCOR.
June 30 — Highway 197 at milepost 22 — Disturbance reported.
July 2 — Threemile Road — Disturbance reported.
July 2 — Wamic Market Road — Harassment reported.
July 3 — Highway 216, 82000 block — Harassment reported.
July 3 — Irvine Street — Domestic dispute reported.
July 4 — Fifth Street — Assault reported to have occurred July 3.
July 4 — Highway 197 at milepost 35 — Domestic dispute reported.
July 5 — Highway 216, 82000 block — Harassment reported.
July 5 — Highway 216 — Disturbance reported.
July 5 — W. Chinook Street — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
June 28 — N. Circle Drive, 100 block — Vandalism reported. As part of the same incident, a male was cited and released for felon in possession of a firearm.
June 30 — Fivemile Road, 3700 block — Vandalism reported.
June 30 — Threemile Road, 2200 block — Vandalism reported.
July 1 — Highway 216, 82000 block — Vandalism reported.
July 2 — W. Chenowith Creek Road — Unwanted subject reported.
July 2 — Ketchum Road — Trespass reported.
July 3 — Highway 216, 82000 block — Trespass reported.
July 4 — Deschutes River Road, 51000 block — Trespass reported.
July 4 — Reservation Road, 52000 block — Subjects contacted regarding setting up campsites in a day use only area (trespass).
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 2 — I-84 at milepost 83 — Driving under the influence of intoxicants reported. A speeding vehicle hit a guardrail. The vehicle was towed.
July 5 — Threemile Road, 2300 block — Male arrested, cited and released for driving under the influ-ence of intoxicants, reckless driving and failure to appear. BAC registered .30 percent.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
July 1 — W. Cherry Heights Road, 6400 block — Fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
June 26 — I-84 at milepost 107 — A semi with a single trailer was reported to be westbound in the eastbound lane.
June 26 — Dutch Flat and Upper Fivemile — Truck and trailer reported to be smashed in the culvert.
June 26 — E. Fremont Street and Highway 197 — ODOT reported tire debris in the road and a deer between milepost 3-4, and asked the sheriff’s office for assistance in both matters.
June 26 — Highway 197 at milepost 8 — Male cited for driving while suspended and driving without insurance.
June 26 — Eightmile Road, 4800 block — Fallen tree blocking both lanes of travel reported.
June 26 — Dry Hollow Road, 2000 block — Motor vehicle accident reported. A vehicle ran into a tree.
June 27 — Cherry Heights, 1700 block — Car vs. deer motor vehicle accident reported.
June 27 — Price Road, 57000 block — Motor vehicle accident reported. A tow truck was called.
June 27 — Highway 197 at milepost 18 — Vehicle pulled over for doing 80 in a 65. Driver was cited for speeding.
June 27 — Dry Creek Road, 600 block — Large tree blocking both lanes of the roadway reported.
June 27 — Highway 26 at milepost 70 — Motor vehicle accident reported. Minor injuries were reported. The driver was entrapped in the vehicle. Lifeflight was called.
June 28 — Dry Hollow Road, 2900 block — Spilled cherries in the roadway reported.
June 29 — State Road, 2100 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
June 29 — Eighth and Webber — Driver warned for broken headlight and tail light.
July 1 — John Day River — Cold hit and run reported.
July 1 — Orchard Road — Truck driver missed a sign that indicated a dead end and was stuck in the roadway, blocking traffic.
July 3 — Knobb Hill Road — Traffic complaint reported.
July 4 — Highway 97 at milepost 32 — Rollover vehicle crash reported.
July 4 — Highway 197 at Juniper Flat Road — Deputies assisted Oregon State Police with a motor vehicle accident call.
July 4 — I-84 at milepost 79 — Motor vehicle accident reported. Medics were called.
July 4 — Highway 197 at milepost 4.5 — Deer vs. vehicle accident reported.
July 5 — Wamic Market Road, 56000 block — Traffic complaint reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 27 — E. Second — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR following a foot pursuit for a warrant.
Search and rescue:
July 4 — Twin Lakes Trail — Female reported to have fallen and hurt her knee. The female was unable to put any weight on her foot and was very cold. Search and rescue could not reach the subject; Clackamas Search and Rescue was called.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
June 29 — Third Avenue, 1300 block — Theft from a vehicle reported.
July 2 — Juniper Flat Road, 54000 block — Theft of mail reported.
July 2 — Rock Creek Campground — Theft from a vehicle and criminal mischief reported. A window was broken and kite surfing gear taken.
July 4 — South Boat Ramp — Theft of a phone reported. The phone was later located and returned to its owner.
July 4 — Dodson Road — Male lodged at NORCOR Juvenile for theft I (theft of a firearm).
July 4 — Mission Ridge Road, 900 block — Burglary reported.
July 5 — S. Country Road, 300 block — Car prowl reported.
July 5 — S. Country Road, 0-100 block — Car prowl reported.
July 5 — S. Appleman Road, 0-100 block — Car prowl reported, as well as a wallet and dog bowl in the middle of the road.
Other:
June 26-July 5 — Deputies responded to nine welfare checks.
June 26 — Highway 197 at milepost 6 — Medical call reported.
June 26 — N. Frontage, 0-100 block — Subject warned for a fish and game violation after shooting a BB gun at geese.
June 26 — E. Highway 216, 82000 block — Nuisance reported.
June 28 — W. Highway 30 at milepost 5800 — Subject reported burning in the backyard. The fire got away from him and was moving fast due to winds. A level one evacuation order was put into place.
June 28 — Blanchard Boulevard, 600 block — Medics requested after a subject fell from a step ladder.
June 29 — I-84, The Dalles — Brush fire reported.
June 30 — George Jackson Road, 1700 block — Unattended death reported.
June 30 — The Dalles — Possible suicidal subject transported to the hospital.
June 30 — Heritage Park — Help requested after rafters became stuck because of strong winds. The rafters decided to make camp and try again in the morning.
June 30 — Rock Creek Road, 1500 block, Mosier — Found bicycle and other items reported. It was determined a pile of clothes and history books were either left by a transient or blew off a passing train; the railroad was contacted in case they wished to recover those items. The bike was left at the site.
July 1 — Highway 30 at Rowena — Unconscious male found after what appeared to be a bicycle crash. He was transported to the hospital.
July 2 — Dalles Dam — Sheriff’s office officially closed The Dalles Dam viewpoint and viewpoint road.
July 2 — N. Meadow Court, 0-100 block — A tent caught fire.
July 3 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — Injured deer reported.
July 3 — Fivemile Road and Pleasant Ridge Road — Three missing cattle reported.
July 3 — Bakeoven Market Road, 200 block — Dog complaint reported.
July 3 — Mill Creek — Illegal fireworks reported.
July 4 — Anderson Way, 4900 block — Grass fire reported.
July 4 — Cherry Heights — Fire reported.
July 4 — Eightmile Campground — Found rifle reported.
July 4 — N. Frontage Road, 0-100 block — Male hit his head and could not get up (medical assist).
July 4 — Sunflower Street and Northwest Drive — Illegal fireworks reported. An officer contacted the subjects, who were unaware the fireworks were illegal.
