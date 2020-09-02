Bingen-White Salmon Police
Aug. 17-23
Agency assists:
Aug. 17 — White Salmon — Officers assisted an elderly subject (agency assist).
Aug. 20 — White Salmon — Officers assisted another agency with attempting to locate a wanted subject.
Aug. 20 — White Salmon — Officers assisted EMS with a medical call.
Aug. 22 — White Salmon — Officers assisted EMS with a medical call.
Animal calls
Aug. 22 — White Salmon — Stray dog reported.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 21 — White Salmon — Domestic verbal dispute reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 21 — White Salmon — Traffic hazard reported. A road construction sign was moved.
Aug. 21 — White Salmon — Hulk inspection (junk vehicle inspections) reported.
Aug. 21 — Bingen — Officers attempted to locate a subject for failure to yield.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 17 — White Salmon — Shoplifting reported.
Aug. 18 — White Salmon — Two cases of theft of political signs reported.
Aug. 22 — White Salmon — Burglary reported.
Other:
Aug. 18 — White Salmon — Welfare check preformed. A subject was advised to stay out of the roadway.
Aug. 19 — Bingen — Subjects warned of a noise complaint.
Aug. 20 — White Salmon — Illegal burning reported. A subject was warned.
Hood River County Sheriff
July 30 to Aug. 8
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 4 — Hood View Court — Domestic disturbance reported.
Aug. 5 — Cedar Drive — Male arrested for assault IV and strangulation.
Aug. 5 — Avalon Drive — Deputies investigated a fight that occurred in a residence with three men. None of the men were charged.
Aug. 5 — Dee Highway — Family Dispute reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 3 — Portland Drive, 3900 block — Alleged criminal mischief reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Aug. 4 — Highway 35 near Paasch Drive — Single vehicle non-injury traffic crash reported. The male driver was arrested by Oregon State Police for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
July 31 — State Street — A piece of toy money was tendered as real money to a government agency.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
July 31 — S.W. Ruckel and Cascade Avenue, Cascade Locks — Cold hit and run reported.
July 31 — Cooper Spur Road, Parkdale — Deputies responded to a single car rollover crash. No injuries were reported.
July 31 — S.W. Tahoma Street and S.W. Moody Street, Cascade Locks — Abandoned vehicle towed.
Aug. 1 — Highway 35 at milepost 72, Parkdale — Deputies responded to a minor injury single car traffic crash.
Aug. 2 — Tucker Road and Portland Drive — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Aug. 3 — Highway 35 and Highway 282 — Three vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported.
Aug. 6 — Lower Viewpoint, Highway 35 — Two car non-injury traffic crash reported.
Aug. 6 — Hood River — Juvenile cited for speeding, driving without a license and driving uninsured.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 31 — Parkdale — Male issued a citation to appear warrant.
Aug. 8 — Cascade Locks — Individual with several outstanding warrants located. The individual was cited and released.
Search and rescue:
July 30 — Cloud Cap Inn — Deputies were called to assist a hiker on the Timberline Trail who could not continue due to a medical issue.
July 30 — Parkdale — Deputies conducted a search and rescue for a missing berry gatherer near National Forest Road 1640. The gatherer was located the following morning by searchers, uninjured.
Aug. 5 — Hood River — County units and Hood River Police units responded to the Hood River marina and swim beach regarding several swimmers needing assistance. One body was located about a mile west of the original start location. This individual was a minor and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. A second individual was not found. Search efforts continued the following morning for several hours to no avail. Later in the evening of Aug. 6, the body of an adult male was located.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 30 — Fir Mountain Road — Stolen ATV out of Klickitat recovered.
Aug. 4 — Barrett Drive — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.
Aug. 7 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks — Male contacted regarding the possible theft of his dog.
Aug. 8 — Brookside Drive — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.
Other:
July 30 — Highway 35, 6800 block — Found property reported.
July 31 — Baseline Drive, 4900 block, Parkdale — Abandoned backpack reported. The bag was placed into evidence for safekeeping.
Hood River Police
Aug. 23-29
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 23 — Belmont Avenue — Hood River resident arrested for assault IV and three probation violation warrants (criminal mischief II, assault IV and failure to appear).
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 24 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Officers contacted two male transients near a parking lot. One of the males had been previously trespassed from the property. The male was cited for criminal trespass II.
Aug. 27 — Eugene Street, 2100 block — Male transient cited and released for trespassing at a home. The male had been advised multiple times he cannot go to the residence, but refuses to comply with the owner’s requests.
Aug. 29 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Aug. 27 — E. Marina Drive — Bingen resident arrested, cited and released on the charges of felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine and giving false information to a peace officer.
Aug. 28 — Cascade Avenue — Stevenson resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Aug. 29 — Cascade Avenue, 3300 block — Hood River resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered above the legal limit.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Aug. 28 — Hazel Avenue, 2800 block — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 25 — E. Port Marina Way, 1000 block — Hit and run reported. A Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife vehicle was damaged.
Aug. 26 — Cascade Avenue — Metolius, Ore., resident cited and released on the charges of misdemeanor driving while suspended, providing false information to a peace officer, failure to carry and present a license, a failure to appear warrant out of Linn County and a failure to appear warrant out of Jefferson County.
Aug. 27 — Rand and Wasco — A vehicle was stopped for two separate violations. The driver failed to carry and present a license and was detained at the scene. After verifying his identity, the male was uncuffed and issued a verbal warning.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Aug. 27 — Hood River — Restraining order violation reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 24 — N. First, 100 block — Stolen wallet reported.
Aug. 28 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Local transient male reported to have shoplifted at a business.
Aug. 29 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Shoplifter reported to have just left a business. The male was located walking on the interstate and actively resisted being detailed. The male was ultimately cited and released for theft III and resisting arrest.
Aug. 29 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Male stealing from a grocery store reported.
Other:
Aug. 27 — N. First, 100 block — Officers made contact with a young child who was said to be lost. The parents arrived.
Aug. 29 — Meyer Parkway, 1700 block — Two possible missing females out of Tualatin reported.
The Dalles Police
Aug. 21-27
Agency assists
Aug. 22 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Officers assisted with a medical call.
Aug. 24 — W. First Street, 800 block — Brush fire reported.
Aug. 25 — W. Second, 600 block — Campfire reported at a homeless camp. The fire was extinguished by Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue.
Animal calls
Aug. 21 — E. 10th, 1900 block — Dog at large reported.
Aug. 21 — E. 10th, 2200 block — Dog at large reported. Neighbors helped coax the dog back into the yard and secure a gate that had blown open.
Aug. 23 — E. 13th Place, 1600 block — Dog at large reported.
Aug. 24 — Kelly Avenue and E. Ninth — Two licensed dogs were found and returned to their owner.
Aug. 25 — W. Seventh, 3300 block — Dog reported to have tried to attack a female and children. No injuries were reported.
Aug. 25 — W. 10th Street, 2200 block — Injured deer reported. It was later found deceased.
Aug. 26 — W. Eighth, 2200 block — A dog charged across the street and cornered a female.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 21 — E. 13th Place, 1500 block — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 21 — W. Sixth — Fight reported.
Aug. 21 — W. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 21 — W. 11th — Harassment reported.
Aug. 21 — E. Ninth — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 22 — W. Eighth Street — Domestic dispute reported. A male and female were warned for disorderly conduct.
Aug. 23 — W. Ninth and Bridge Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 23 — W. 14th, 2100 block — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 23 — W. First and Union — Harassment reported.
Aug. 23 — W. 14th — Disturbance reported.
Aug. 23 — W. Seventh — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 24 — E. 18th Street — Domestic dispute reported. A subject was warned for disorderly con-duct.
Aug. 24 — E. 13th, 1300 block — Harassment reported.
Aug. 25 — Lone Pine Drive — Disturbance reported.
Aug. 25 — Lone Pine Drive — Menacing reported.
Aug. 25 — Cherry Heights Road — Male cited for harassment and trespassed from a property.
Aug. 26 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 26 — W. Eighth — Harassment reported.
Aug. 26 — E. 10th Street — Male cited and released for harassment.
Aug. 26 — E. Ninth — Domestic dispute reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Aug. 23 — W. Sixth, 1000 block — Female admitted to smoking dabs (marijuana) in a vehicle but didn’t know it was illegal. She was counseled on the drug violation.
Aug. 23 — E. 15th and Kelly Avenue — Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. While interviewing the victim, a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue fell out of her pocket. She was issued a citation for possession of methamphetamine. In the same incident, a male was arrested for domestic assault and harassment.
Aug. 24 — W. First, 100 block — A group of juveniles were reported to be smoking marijuana. A juvenile male was lodged at NORCOR Juvenile for minor in possession of marijuana, giving false information to a police officer and a warrant.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 21 — E. Ninth, 900 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Aug. 21 — W. Sixth Street, 2600 block — Vandalism reported. A vehicle was keyed.
Aug. 21 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Trespass reported.
Aug. 21 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Male cited and released for criminal trespass II.
Aug. 22 — W. Second, 400 block — Trespass reported.
Aug. 22 — W. Richland Court, 700 block — Trespass reported.
Aug. 22 — Lewis and Clark Festival Park — Two subjects trespassed.
Aug. 23 — W. Seventh, 2700 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Aug. 23 — W. Eighth, 400 block — Female cited and released for criminal trespass I.
Aug. 23 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Male trespassed from a business after making threatening gestures when he was denied service for not wearing a mask.
Aug. 23 — Union Street, 100 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Aug. 24 — Washington Street, 400 block — Trespass reported.
Aug. 25 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male warned for disorderly conduct.
Aug. 25 — Lone Pine Boulevard, 200 block — Male trespassed.
Aug. 26 — W. Seventh, 2100 block — Two males were trespassed from a property.
Aug. 26 — W. Seventh — Male trespassed from a property after a domestic dispute.
Aug. 26 — Walnut Street — Male issued a criminal citation for burglary and criminal trespass.
Aug. 26 — Riverfront Park — Female trespassed from a property.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Aug. 22 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Subject driving under the influence of alcohol reported. It could not be determined if the subject was impaired. A caregiver was called to the scene to assist.
Aug. 22 — Sixth and Pentland — Male cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 21 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Hit and run reported.
Aug. 22 — I-84 at milepost 70 — A tractor trailer was pulled over because sparks were observed from the left side. The driver and officer could not find the source of the sparks.
Aug. 23 — Dry Hollow Road, 2000 block — Officers assisted with a vehicle crash.
Aug. 23 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Traffic crash reported.
Aug. 23 — W. 12th Street, 600 block — Hit and run to a truck reported. Blood was also reported on the truck and the side of the road.
Aug. 23 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Two car traffic crash reported.
Aug. 24 — E. 14th, 700 blocks — Parked vehicle blocking a driveway reported. The vehicle was towed.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Aug. 21 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Male cited for drinking in public and a criminal trespass warrant out of Hood River.
Aug. 21 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Male lodged at NORCOR for contempt of court.
Aug. 22 — W. Walnut Street, 1000 block — Female trespassed from a property and cited and re-leased for three warrants.
Aug. 25 — W. Sixth Street, 1900 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on two warrants out of Missouri.
Aug. 26 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Male cited and released for misdemeanor driving while suspended, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding Oregon State Parole Board warrant. In the same incident, another male was cited and released for unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding Oregon State Parole Board warrant.
Aug. 26 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Female lodged at NORCOR on a detainer.
Aug. 26 — Mill Creek Bridge — Male cited and released on a Wasco County warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 21 — W. Ninth, 2000 block — iPad stolen out of a vehicle and found on the side of the road. The iPad was returned to its owner.
Aug. 21 — W. 10th, 3800 block — Theft reported.
Aug. 21 — E. Second Street, 300 block — Theft of roofing material, valued at $500, reported.
Aug. 21 — 10th and Walnut — Officer conducted a traffic stop for a lighting violation. The vehicle’s VIN came back as stolen. The driver was cited and released for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and the vehicle was towed. The owner was contacted.
Aug. 21 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Theft reported. A male was located, arrested and lodged at NORCOR for theft II and trespass.
Aug. 22 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Theft of CBD gummies reported (theft III).
Aug. 22 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Cell phone reported as stolen.
Aug. 22 — Lincoln Street, 700 block — Theft reported.
Aug. 22 — W. Sixth, 300 block — Theft reported.
Aug. 23 — W. Second Street, 2400 block — Car prowl reported, with $1,000 worth of cash and clothing taken. Someone had also defecated on the vehicle.
Aug. 23 — Court Street, 900 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Aug. 23 — W. First Street, 1300 block — Theft reported.
Aug. 25 — E. Ninth Street, 200 block — Burglary reported.
Aug. 25 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Online report of theft taken.
Aug. 26 — Rive Road, 200 block — Theft reported.
Aug. 26 — W. Sixth Street, 2600 block — Theft of a tow dolly reported.
Aug. 26 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Theft of a dog reported. A juvenile was cited for theft I and released to her brother.
Aug. 26 — E. Second, 200 block — Theft of a cell phone reported.
Aug. 26 — E. Ninth, 1500 block — Stolen gun reported, valued at $430. Two clips were with the gun when it was stolen.
Other:
Aug. 21-27 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 20 mental health and/or welfare checks.
Aug. 21 — W. Second, 400 block — Found bicycle reported.
Aug. 23 — W. Sixth Street, 2600 block — Found hypodermic needles reported. An officer arrived in the area and located three needles on the ground. All were placed in a sharps container.
Aug. 23 — W. Seventh, 2800 block — Runaway juvenile returned home.
Aug. 23 — W. Second Street, 800 block — Possible suicidal subject reported.
Aug. 23 — W. Eighth and Snipes — Lost wallet reported.
Aug. 23 — Home Street, 1000 block — Male cited for minor in possession of alcohol. He was trans-ported to the hospital for treatment/observation.
Wasco County Sheriff
Aug. 21-27
Agency assists
Aug. 26 — Bakeoven Market Road, 88000 block, Maupin — Deputies assisted with a vehicle lockout call.
Aug. 24 — White River Falls — Male reported injured after jumping off a rock (agency assist).
Animal calls
Aug. 21 — Dry Hollow Road, 2100 block — Cougar sighting reported. Fish and Wildlife were contacted.
Aug. 22 — W. 10th, 3200 block — Dog at large lodged at the animal shelter.
Aug. 23 — Pleasant Ridge Road, 5600 block — Cattle at large reported.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 22 — N.E. Aikin Street, Dufur — Disturbance reported.
Aug. 26 — W. Chenowith Creek Road — Harassment reported.
n Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Aug. 26 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — Four syringes with an unknown substance in-side reported found by a bike lane. Deputies placed the needles in a sharps container.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 25 — Highway 30 and Rock Creek Road — Trespass reported.
Aug. 26 — Highway 216, 7700 block, Maupin — Deputies were contacted by Yamhill Sheriff’s Office with a request to notify a juvenile male that he is being cited for criminal mischief.
Aug. 26 — Nena Day Use Area — Illegal camping reported.
Aug. 26 — Juniper Way, 57000 block, Tygh Valley — Trespass reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Aug. 22 — Highway 197 at milepost 37 — Subject lodged at NORCOR and a blood warrant granted after a vehicle was pulled over for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Aug. 23 — Wamic Market Road, 57000 block — Subject reported to be driving under the influence of intoxicants. OSP responded and lodged the suspect at NORCOR.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 21 — Highway 197 at milepost 13 — Deputies assisted with a flat tire on a vehicle.
Aug. 22 — Highway 26 at milepost 67 — Male cited for violation driving while suspended and warned for speed.
Aug. 22 — N. Eagle Point Road, 0-100 block, Tygh Valley — A bucket came off of a flatbed truck and broke another vehicle’s headlight.
Aug. 22 — Highway 216 at milepost 24 — Male arrested and transported to the hospital due to a medical condition. He was issued criminal citations for eluding in a vehicle, eluding on foot and giving false information to a police officer.
Aug. 26 — I-84 at milepost 83 — A county vehicle threw gravel and shattered the window of another vehicle.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Aug. 25 — Dufur — Male arrested on a statewide felony warrant and a restraining order violation.
Sex offenses:
Aug. 21 — Tygh Valley — Sex offender in the area was reported to be driving where children are located. The suspect was not located.
Aug. 24 — Wasco County — Sex crime reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 24 — Lincoln Avenue, 500 block — Theft of a wire feed welder and chainsaw reported from a garage.
Aug. 25 — N.W. Vanderpool Street, 200 block, Dufur — Theft of cigars from a vehicle reported.
Aug. 25 — N.E. Williams Street, 300 block, Dufur — Theft of lottery tickets from a vehicle reported.
Aug. 25 — N.E. Second, 300 block, Dufur — Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle reported.
Aug. 25 — N.W. Johnson Street, 200 block, Dufur — Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle re-ported.
Aug. 25 — N.W. Fourth Street, 100 block, Dufur — Car prowl reported
Aug. 26 — Dufur — Stolen prescription sunglasses from a vehicle, valued at $611, reported.
Aug. 26 — Washington Street, 500 block — Theft reported.
Other:
Aug. 21-27 — Wasco County — Officers responded to one mental health and/or welfare checks.
Aug. 24 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 6900 block — Bicyclist requested courtesy ride back to his vehicle in Mosier after popping both bike tires.
Aug. 25 — Main Street, 200 block, Dufur — Found cell phone returned to owner.
Aug. 26 — Wamic Market Road — Found wallet and cell phone reported.
