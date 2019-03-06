Two challengers are already on the books for one Port of Hood River commission post on the May 21 Special Districts election in Hood River County.
Elected positions from special districts throughout Hood River County will be up for re-election.
Deadline to apply is March 21.
Anyone interested in filing should contact the County Elections Division.
Kristi Chapman of Hood River and Michael B. Fox of Parkdale have filed for Position 4 on the Port of Hood River Commission (currently held by David Meriwether).
The post is one of two open on the Hood River Port board: Position 5 incumbent Brian Shortt has announced he will not seek re-election.
Districts with seats open include Columbia Gorge Community College, Port of Hood River, Port of Cascade Locks, Hood River County School District, Parkdale and West Side fire departments, and Wy’East Fire District.
Others are Crystal Springs and Ice Fountain water districts, Hood River County Library District, Columbia Gorge ESD, Mt. Hood Community College, Odell sanitary and Parkdale sanitary districts.
In Cascade Locks, three Port positions are up for vote: Position 2 incumbent Brad Lorang and Position 3 incumbent Dean Bump have filed for re-election.
Also up: Position 1, occupied by John Stipan.
For the Hood River County Transportation District, incumbents Leticia Valle and Rob Brostoff have filed for their posts; all positions are at-large and voters will cast ballots for three candidates.
For Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District, Art Carroll has filed for re-election and Suzanne Cross has added her name to the list. All positions are at-large, and voters will cast ballots for three candidates.
Incumbent Hood River County School District Board Chair Chrissy Reitz has filed for Position 1, and Position 3 incumbent Corinda Hankins-Elliott has also re-filed. Also on the ballot will be the board positions held by Tom Scully (Position 5) and appointee Brandi Sheppard (Position 6). Sheppard is filling out the term left vacant in 2017 with the resignation of former director Mark Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.