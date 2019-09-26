Water polo practices, swim lessons and other activities at Hood River Aquatic Center were chilled Thursday due to pool closure.
“Our boiler isn’t communicating properly with the temperature control system,” Parks and Recreation District Director Mark Hickok said.
As a result, the pools’ water temperatures are lower than preferred levels.
District swim lessons are canceled this week and will be rescheduled.
Hickok said in an email, “We are working to fix the problem and hope to have the pool up and running within the day.”
For updates, to go hoodriverparksandrec.org or call 541-386-1303.
Call the Aquatic Center for information on upcoming swim lesson classes. A session just started on Sept. 23, but new ones start Oct. 14, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2.
