Port of Hood River facilities crews will perform maintenance lifts of the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate bridge lift span on Wednesday, July 17 from 5:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. and again on Monday, July 22 from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. Both lanes of the bridge will be closed to all traffic during these times. Bridge users should plan for delays or seek alternate routes.
For more information, contact the Port of Hood River via email to porthr@gorge.net
