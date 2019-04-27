“Big River,” an artistic representation of the fishing scaffolds at Celilo Falls, was originally scheduled to be removed from its spot in the Nichols Basin Plaza this year, but the port has ensured it’s going to stay.

During its April 23 meeting, the Board of Commissioners for the Port of Hood River approved the $8,000 purchase of Foster Kalama’s art installation.

The piece was first installed in 2017 as part of the Big Art Walking Tour, a city-wide project by a local non-profit called Art of Community. The port has sponsored specific pieces of art on port property over the past several years — including Big River. Art pieces are typically rotated out every two years to make way for new installations, but the port isn’t ready to let this one go.

“The sculpture represents the only significant reflection of native American culture and tradition on the Hood River waterfront,” said Executive Director Michael McElwee in an official memo to the commission. “Its presence adds to the port’s longstanding efforts to create rich and meaningful public spaces on the waterfront.”

He added that it is properly sized to the plaza space where it’s currently installed, and that it can be easily maintained by port facilities crews over time.

“(This piece) is one that demonstrates we’re trying to find these people who were here and are here and have them represented on the waterfront,” McElwee said at the April 23 meeting. “I can think of no other such representation on the waterfront.”

The last piece of art the port purchased was a frog sculpture titled “The Thinker,” installed near the Nichols Basin Beach, purchased for $3,000. Big River is priced at $8,000. After confirming that the port’s budget has the necessary funds already allocated, the commission approved the purchase.

“I think it’s a little overdue,” said Commission President Hoby Streich. “These types of things are needed in the community.”

About the artist

Foster Kalama is an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, a Wasco descendant on his father’s side and Yakama on his mother’s, he said in a letter to the port.

“I have been an artist since the second grade. Mainly self-taught, other than my high school art teacher, Mr. Gerke,” said Kalama. “I enjoy teaching my way of life from the teachings of our traditions and customs.”

Kalama primarily works in pen and ink drawings in the winter, and does bone and wood carvings spring through fall. He also travels around the world playing and teaching the Native American Flute. Big River is Foster’s first large-scale piece.

“I am a Columbia River Treaty Fisherman for 34 years. I grew up on N’Chi Wana, the Big River,” he said in a letter to the port. “I have fished the scaffolds since I was 8 with my dad, Roland Kalama Sr., who had the greatest opportunity to fish the Celilo Falls. I was chosen as a ceremonial hunter and fisherman.”

In addition to his work as an artist, Kalama has 18 years’ experience as a liaison with the Madras School District and five years with the Tribal Court System.

“Foster’s past elders and parents would be thrilled to know he is helping non-native people learn about the native ways of life through art,” said a document presented to the port commission. “Big River was made for the river and for all the people of the river.”