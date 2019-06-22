The Port of Hood River honored two retirees at the Port Commission’s June 18 meeting: Commissioner Brian Shortt and long-time facilities and maintenance crew-member Rob Arnold.
Shortt was first elected to the Port Commission in July 2011 and served as its president for two years.
The commissioners first presented Shortt’s wife, Karen, with flowers and thanked her for “the contribution of your husband,” before thanking Shortt for his mentorship and input over the years. They informally designated him “the commissioner of forward thinking, sock diplomacy and the two minute lean,” referring to specifically to his tactics of gifting politicians Port of Hood River socks and leaning in on politicians to get a word in. “He has been experienced, he has been wise, and he has been impatient — in a really important way,” said Port Director Michael McElwee about Shortt. “He was the reason that we really pushed to replace the bridge.”
To commemorate Shortt and his dedication to the bridge replacement project, the port commission and staff gifted Shortt a painting by local illustrator and cartoonist Barbara Pikus, depicting Shortt standing over the bridge saying “get ‘er done,” and a bench made of pieces removed from the bridge during the last maintenance project.
“It’s kind of fits my personality, like, get over it, get it done,” Shortt said of the bench. After thanking his wife, he thanked his fellow commissioners and port staff for the work they’ve put into the port over the years. “Just remember how many people you put to work. That’s the port’s job,” he said. “In my opinion, this port is one of the best in the Northwest, especially when you consider its size.”
Shortt officially retires on June 30, 2019, when his current term ends and Commissioner-elect Kristi Chapman takes his seat.
After seven and a half years on the job, Rob Arnold is the first member of the port’s Maintenance and Facilities Crew to retire, said Facilities Manager John Mann. “When it came to trust between a boss and employee, that was the first priority for Rob,” Mann said.
Over the years, Arnold has “affectionately been referred to as Guido,” McElwee said, “for the firm, calm and effective matter which he has resolved disputes on the Event Site.”
“It’s a great community and I’ve always had a marvelous time working for the port,” Arnold said. Before continuing on with the rest of the commission meeting, McElwee told Arnold, “The coffee is always warm, the door is always open, and I have your cell-phone number.”
“I know,” Arnold responded, “everybody does.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.