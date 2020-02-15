The Port of Hood River is working to develop its 2020-2026 Strategic Business Plan, the primary guiding policy document for the next six years, and is seeking public input on Port services, facilities, goals and objectives.
A “drop-in” style open house public meeting is planned for Thursday, Feb. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Port conference room, located at 1000 E. Port Marina Drive in Hood River.
The meeting will feature a short presentation and several information stations and displays touching on various Port business areas including the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge, the Ken Jernstedt Airfield, the Hood River Marina, Hood River Waterfront parks and open spaces, Port-led real estate development and economic development activities.
The purpose of the meeting will be to receive public comment on current operations, future goals, and residents’ thoughts on the Port’s role in the region.
As part of this effort, the Port deployed an online survey that will be available through the month of February to collect public responses to various questions touching on Port facilities and operations, To take the survey, go to: http://bit.ly/porthoodriver. The survey deadline is Feb. 29.
The Port’s Winter 2020 newsletter includes a paper version of the survey, and will be mailed to everyone within the Port district territory and inserted into an issue of the White Salmon Enterprise.
For more information, contact the Port of Hood River via email to porthr@gorge.net or visit https://portofhoodriver.com.
