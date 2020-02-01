The Port of Hood River is working to develop its 2020-2026 Strategic Business Plan, the primary guiding policy document for the next six years, and is seeking public input on port services, facilities, goals and objectives.
The port has deployed an online survey that will be available through the month of February to collect public responses to various questions touching port facilities and operations. To take the survey, go to bit.ly/porthoodriver.
“A robust public outreach effort is an essential component of these types of planning efforts,” said Port Executive Director Michael McElwee. “We are hoping to hear from as many people as possible on both sides of the river about the importance of port-owned facilities and services, and the challenges facing us in the near future.”
A “drop-in style” public meeting is planned for Thursday, Feb. 20 from 6-8 p.m., at the port conference room located at 1000 E. Port Marina Drive in Hood River. The port also welcomes public comment via email to porthr@gorge.net, or regular mail to Port of Hood River, attn: Strategic Business Plan Update, 1000 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River, OR 97031.
For more information, contact the Port of Hood River via email to porthr@gorge.net or visit portofhoodriver.com.
