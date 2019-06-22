Paving repairs result in detours starting June 24
The Port of Hood River will repair deteriorated asphalt on portions of the Waterfront Trail and N. First Street next week, prompting detours to access the Event Site and Frog Beach June 24-26.
Beginning Thursday, June 20, port crews will prepare damaged sections of the Waterfront Trail for patch paving and will place barricades across the trail to warn of tripping hazards at the repair areas.
Beginning the morning of June 24, Port crews will close N. First Street from the intersection with Riverside Drive north to Portway Avenue until paving is complete on Wednesday, June 26.
Access to all areas south of Riverside Drive, including the CAT bus stop, Sinclair gas station, MCMC Nichols Landing, Hampton Inn and Suites, and the Spit access road will not be impeded. Access to the Event Site parking lot and Frog Beach will be via a detour — north on N. Second Street and right on Portway Avenue to the Event Site parking lot entrance.
The work will repair potholes in the road and damaged sections of trail. For details email the Port of Hood River at porthr@gorge.net.
