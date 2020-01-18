The long-delayed land exchange between Mt. Hood Meadows and the U.S. Forest Service is moving, slowly, towards completion.
The Forest Service received supplemental appraisal values for the properties involved in the trade — land owned by the federal government in Government Camp and property owned by Mt. Hood Meadows in the Cooper Spur area on the north side of Mount Hood — back in October and provided and, after review, were given to Meadows in early December.
“Once the Mt. Hood National Forest and Mt. Hood Meadows reach an agreement on the details of the land exchange, then the Forest Service plans to complete a Final Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA),” said Rachel LaMedicia, acting public affairs officer for the Forest Service. “Prior to completion of the land exchange, the Forest Service will make available for public review the complete appraisals of the land to be exchanged,” she said.
The land exchange was congressionally-mandated by the Omnibus Public Land Management Act of 2009, a land management law that, in part, added specified wilderness areas to the National Wilderness Preservation System.
A subsection of the law identified the Crystal Springs watershed, located on the north side of Mount Hood on land owned by Mt. Hood Meadows, and created a special management unit tasked “to ensure the protection of the quality and quantity of the Crystal Springs watershed as a clean drinking water source for the residents of Hood River County…” and “… to allow visitors to enjoy the special scenic, natural, cultural, and wildlife values of the Crystal Springs watershed.”
Another subsection of the law stipulated for 770 acres of land at Cooper Spur, owned by Mt. Hood Meadows, to be traded for 120 acres at Government Camp, on the south side of Mount Hood, owned by the Forest Service.
“Mount Hood is an Oregon icon,” said Matthew Drake, chairman and CEO of Mt. Hood Meadows. “As directed by the U.S. Congress, this land exchange implements a balance between protecting sensitive lands on the north side of the mountain while providing opportunities for improved and sustainable public recreational services on both the south and north sides of the mountain. We respect and appreciate the bi-partisan work of the Oregon Congressional Delegation, and the dedicated efforts of the U.S. Forest Service to implement the federal process that is in the best interest of the public to make this historic land exchange a reality.”
The land exchange was delayed due to conflict between Mt. Hood Meadows and the U.S. Forest Service and, in 2015, Sen. Ron Wyden introduced a bill intended to speed up the land exchange.
The bill, titled “Mount Hood Cooper Spur Land Exchange Clarification Act,” passed both the House and the Senate and was signed into law by President Trump in January 2018.
The bill clarified some aspects of the exchange, including modifying the land that’ll be traded in Government Camp (107 acres, instead of 120) and called for updated appraisal values.
“These new appraisals are essential to executing this historic exchange which will realize the best uses for each of the land parcels — centralizing development on Mount Hood in Government Camp, and placing the Crystal Springs watershed lands into public trust,” said Drake, adding that the appraisals “are very thorough” and stating, “While there are some areas that we question, in the spirit of supporting the federal land exchange process administrated by the U. S. Forest Service, Mt. Hood Meadows … has approved these appraisals and their results.”
While the project is still technically on hold, the public objection period for the project has been scheduled to begin March 1.
