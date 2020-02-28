A surgeon at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital died in a skiing accident on Mount Hood on Tuesday.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a Portland Mountain Rescue climber at 12:12 p.m. on Feb. 25 that an unidentified skier had fallen near Illumination Saddle, a 9,400 foot elevation.
The Clackamas Sheriff staged a search and rescue with Portland Mountain Rescue and the American Medical Response Reach and Treat Team, as well as a helicopter with the Oregon National Guard.
At 3:34 p.m., it was announced that the mission was no longer a rescue, but a recovery.
“Unfortunately, the climber succumbed to his injuries,” said Sgt. Marcus Mendoza with Clackamas Sheriff’s Department. “Rescuers switched to a recovery mission; they were able to bring down the deceased climber safely.”
The following day, the victim was publicly identified as Dr. Cory Johnston of Hood River. He died on his 47th birthday.
“This is just so incredibly sad. We were just getting ready to celebrate his birthday,” said family friend Jan Veldhuisen Virk. “Cory worked hard, he played hard, and there was nothing more important to him than his family.”
Johnston joined the staff at Providence Hood River in 2012. “He chose to become a physician to work with people of all ages from differing social and ethnic backgrounds, and had a positive impact in the lives of patients, families and colleagues,” said hospital Chief Executive Jeanie Vieira in an e-mail to Providence Hood River staff. “When we think of him, we’ll remember the photos of his adventures, or playing with his kids ... and, of course, his caring for our patients.”
Johnston’s wife, Dr. Pippa Newell, serves as the medical director of Providence Hood River’s liver cancer program. They have two sons, ages 5 and 3. “We are grieving deeply. Cory was a loving husband, a doting father to two young boys and a committed and compassionate surgeon in the Hood River Community,” Johnston’s family said in a prepared statement. “This is a difficult time for our family we appreciate all the love and support we are receiving.”
Providence had to cancel multiple surgeries the day after Johnston’s death and, as of press time, was in the process of notifying patients and rescheduling procedures that were affected. “Our team is working with each patient on an individual basis to meet their needs,” said Public Relations and Foundation Director Susan Frost.
“This is an extremely sad time for all of us,” said Vieira. “… We all will support each other, with special caring outreach for our caregivers who work closely with both Dr. Johnston and Dr. Newell, and, of course, the patients we all serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.