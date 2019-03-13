Walden town halls on Friday

Oregon Second District Rep. Greg Walden (R-Hood River) will hold town halls Hood River and The Dalles on March 15. Here is the schedule:

Hood River — 8:30 a.m. at Hood River Armory, 1590 12th St. Parking on site is limited; Armory entrance is located off Belmont Avenue, west of 12th Street. Attendees are advised to park along Belmont.

The Dalles — 11:15 a.m., The Dalles Civic Auditorium, Community Center, 323 E. Fourth St.

Update: School superintendent search, public input meetings

With last month’s announcement of Superintendent Dan Goldman’s resignation, the Board of Directors for Hood River County School District has launched the search process for the next superintendent.

The board invites all interested community members to attend an open forum designed to collect community input into the desired qualities in a new leader:

March 14 from 8-9:15 a.m. at Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center

March 14 from 7-8:15 p.m. at the Hood River County School District Office Board Room

March 15 from 8-9:15 a.m. at the Hood River County School District Office Board Room

March 15 from 7-8:15 p.m. at the Mid Valley Elementary Cafeteria

The board has also provided an online survey for community members who are unable to attend a live forum. The survey closes at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 16.

To access the survey in English, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/L9FC8V9.

Access the survey in Spanish at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LYNYTNC.

The deadline for candidates to apply to the position is March 31. (This corrects a date announced in a District press release published on Saturday.)

Special district election filing deadline is March 21

Elected positions from special districts throughout Hood River County will be up for re-election May 21.

Deadline to apply is March 21.

Anyone interested in filing should contact the County Elections Division.

Also on the ballot will be two county-wide revenue measures: A proposal to increase the county property tax rate by up to 89 cents per $1,000 assessed value, and another to charge a 5 percent sales tax on prepared food and beverages.

Districts with seats open include: Columbia Gorge Community College, Port of Hood River, Port of Cascade Locks, Hood River County School District, Hood River County Transportation District, Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District, Parkdale and West Side fire departments, and Wy’East Fire District.

Others are: Crystal Springs and Ice Fountain water districts, Hood River County Library District, Columbia Gorge ESD, Mt. Hood Community College, Odell sanitary and Parkdale sanitary districts.