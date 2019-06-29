As part of its public wildfire education and outreach campaign, Pacific Power has released more information on its new proactive wildfire safety measure, the Public Safety Power Shutoff, printed below. Q: What is a Public Safety Power Shutoff?
A: A Public Safety Power Shutoff is a new measure designed to help keep people and communities in high-risk areas safe, by proactively shutting off power during extreme and dangerous weather conditions that can result in catastrophic wildfires. This measure would only be taken as a last resort to help ensure customer and community safety.
Q: Why would a Public Safety Power Shutoff happen?
A: While we work hard to clear plants away from our power lines, debris, tree limbs and other material can be blown onto lines during times of extreme weather conditions, such as high winds. A spark could lead to the rapid spread of wildfire when strong winds are combined with high temperatures, low humidity and other conditions. In these cases, turning power off in areas experiencing extreme weather conditions may be necessary to ensure the safety of the community.
Q: How will medical baseline/access and functional needs customers be impacted?
A: For customers who rely on electric or battery-dependent medical technologies such as breathing machines, a power wheelchair or scooter, home oxygen or dialysis, it is critical that you have a plan in place for an extended power outage for all seasons, year-round.
If customers with life support or medical needs have not already notified us, we ask them to do so now. We rely on customers to self-identify as having medical needs dependent on electricity so we can provide additional outreach prior to a Public Safety Power Shutoff.
For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net/wildfiresafety or call Pacific Power at 1-888-221-7070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.