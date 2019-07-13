Anderson’s Tribute Center hosts a “Putting Your House in Order” seminar on Thursday, July 18 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The seminar will include discussions on estate and funeral planning, wills and power of attorney, medical care, advance directives, and other legal issues.
Dianne Level, family service counselor, and Teunis J. Wyers, attorney at law, will speak, as will Colleen Ballinger, Providence Hospice of the Gorge, and Jack Trumbull, funeral director, embalmer and crematory operator. An estate preservation specialist will also be available.
Participants will receive essential documents to protect themselves, their families and their assets, and take a facility tour that includes the crematory and prep room, said a press release.
To RSVP, contact Level at 541-806-4920 or level@gorge.net. Anderson’s Tribute Center is located at 14th and Belmont. For more information, call 541-386-1000. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.