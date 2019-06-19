The Hood River Elks Lodge held its annual Elks Student of the Year banquet on June 2, with guest speaker Yesenia Castro, Hood River Valley High School class of 2009. Andrea Quintana was chosen as Student of the Year, with Claire Powell as runner-up. Honorable mentions went to Nash Levy, Katie Perkins and Izzy Starr.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.