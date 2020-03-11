The candidate landscape went unchanged since Feb. 27 in the Hood River County Primary Election ballot. The last candidate to enter a race was Deputy District Attorney Carrie Rasmussen, who along with and Hood River attorney Sean Kallery has filed for the District Attorney Position.
Tuesday was the final day to file.
Also contested in the primary will be the Hood River County Board of Commissioners Dist. 2 position. Paul Henke and Arthur Babitz of Hood River have filed for that post.
In the Oregon House Dist. 52 race, incumbent Rep. Anna Williams (D-Hood River) and former State Rep. Jeff Helfrich (R-Hood River) have filed. Helfrich held the office from December 2017 to January 2019, losing the seat to Williams.
Hood River County Sheriff Matt English will be unopposed as will Hood River County Board of Commission chair Mike Oates and Dist. 4 Commissioner Les Perkins.
Dist. 2 Commissioner Rich McBride announced he won’t seek re-election. John Sewell will retire as District Attorney.
Also on the ballot is the Hood River County public safety tax levy request.
Dist. 2 candidates are:
Dist. 2 candidates are:
Republicans — Jason A. Atkinson of Central Point, Cliff Bentz of Ontario, Knute C. Buehler of Bend, David R. Campbell of White City, Jimmy Crumpacker of Bend, Travis A. Fager of LaGrande, Justin Livingston of Bend, Kenneth W. Medenbach of Klamath Falls, Mark R. Roberts of White City, and Jeff Smith of Elgin.
Democrats — Nick L. Heuertz of Central Point, John P. Holm of Medford, Jack Howard of LaGrande, Alex Spenser of Klamath Falls, and Isabella Tibbetts of Talent.
Incumbent Greg Walden (R-Hood River) decided not to seek re-election.
Also on the ballot are presidential contenders Joseph Biden, Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard and Elizabeth Warren, and Republican Donald Trump. (Warren has withdrawn from the race.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.