Lions Mike Schend, center, Stu Watson, left, and Greg Simpson display working designs and photo depiction of the roof on Jackson Stage, to be built in 2020, to Hood River City Council Aug. 12. Lion Dave Waller was also present. The Lions will donate the project to city and has the $150,000 needed for the work. The plan is to build it in spring 2020, in time for the Independence Day celebration, said Schend, for whom the stage is named. He was the founder and director of Community Education until retiring in 2009.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
HOT JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- County prepares to seize Mt. Hood Railroad property
- Lot 700 fight brought out worst in Hood River
- New applicant joins Hood River mayoral field
- Long-brewing ground-breaking set for Aug. 20
- May Street ready
- City Council hears from citizens; okays initial look at waterfront LID
- Dr. Kristen Dillon to begin health fellowship in D.C.
- AWSI fills Event Site, ‘Gorge Paddle Challenge’ returns this weekend
- Letters to the Editor for August 17
- Obituary: Charles Akiyama
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- Roots and Branches: An unfolding beauty
- Yesteryears: Sixty-three day drought ends in 1929
- Pick of the Week: Saddle Club hosts ‘Meet a Horse’ Aug. 24
- Big year for Summer Youth Employment
- Hood River Art Club celebrates 70th anniversary
- Rotary invites youth to apply for foreign exchange
- Gorge Paddle Challenge enjoys great weather and fast times
- POLICE LOG, Aug. 11 to 17
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.