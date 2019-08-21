city council, mike schend.JPG
 
Lions Mike Schend, center, Stu Watson, left, and Greg Simpson display working designs and photo depiction of the roof on Jackson Stage, to be built in 2020, to Hood River City Council Aug. 12.
 
Lions Mike Schend, center, Stu Watson, left, and Greg Simpson display working designs and photo depiction of the roof on Jackson Stage, to be built in 2020, to Hood River City Council Aug. 12. Lion Dave Waller was also present. The Lions will donate the project to city and has the $150,000 needed for the work. The plan is to build it in spring 2020, in time for the Independence Day celebration, said Schend, for whom the stage is named. He was the founder and director of Community Education until retiring in 2009.

