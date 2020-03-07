With the filing deadline three days away, a new race has been created for the May 19 Primary Election for Hood River County.
Ballots will go out in early May.
Carrie Rasmussen has filed for the Hood River County District Attorney position. Rasmussen has been a Hood River County deputy district attorney since 2005. She graduated from Portland State University and received her law degree from University of Oregon in 2000.
She previously served as law clerk for the Deputy District Attorney in Coos County; Linn County District Attorney from 2001-2002; deputy District Attorney for Marion County, 2002-2004; and Municipal Court Prosecutor for the City of St. Helens, 2004–2005.
She is board secretary of the Oregon State Bar Criminal Law Executive Committee, and has been a member of the Oregon State Bar Criminal Law Executive Committee since 2018.
Rasmussen also chairs the Hood River Multidisciplinary Team (MDT), formed in 2005, and serves as vice chair of the Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center.
Sewell announced his retirement last week; also filing for the DA position is Sean Kallery of Hood River, a deputy DA in Marion County.
As of press time Thursday, no other new names had emerged.
Hopefuls have until March 10 at 5 p.m. to file for Hood River County Sheriff and three positions on the Hood River County Board of Commissioners (via County Elections), and the DA and Circuit Court Judge, Position 3, via Oregon Secretary of State’s office.
