Mid-Columbia Association of Realtors (MCAR) presented $5,000 on Jan. 19 to the Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation (CCHC) in support of local affordable housing.

The check was presented at the MCAR Member’s Meeting at the Hood River Inn. This is the fourth year that MCAR, with Oregon Association of Realtors, has made this $5,000 grant to CCHC, a division of the Mid-Columbia Housing Authority, for a total of $20,000 supported by realtor members of MCAR and OAR.

“CCHC was able to use the funds to help a family purchase their home,” said a press release. “The grant was given to a single mom with two children to help with the purchase their home in The Dalles. The amount covered all of the closing costs.

“The new homeowner works at MCMC in The Dalles and the home she bought is a duplex, so the extra income from the rental side will help her have a sound financial base,” continued the press release. “... The homeowner was required to take the six-hour Homebuyer Class CCHC offers through the Columbia Gorge Community College.”

The grant was in conjunction with the Oregon Association of Realtors Home Foundation, which awarded $196,480 to 32 community nonprofit organizations dedicated to affordable housing throughout the state of Oregon. This brings the total of grants awarded to over $1.5 million since the program’s inception in 2004. Money raised comes directly from member local and statewide realtors, industry affiliates and event fundraisers.