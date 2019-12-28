The Hood River County Records and Assessment Office is changing its public business hours and passport service in 2020 in order to help its overworked staff operate more efficiently.
Starting Thursday, Jan. 2, the office will be open weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (closed for the lunch hour, noon to 1 p.m.) and passports will be issued by appointment only.
The changes — particularly the change in passport services — will hopefully help Records and Assessment staff better manage their workload and focus on helping customers, said Director Brian Beebe.
“This change is going to be really helpful for us,” he said.
Passport appointments can be made over the phone at 541-386-1442 or online via the “Passport Services” tab at www.co.hood-river.or.us.
Appointments will be offered as 30-minute time slots; groups with more than four people are asked to book two back-to-back appointment slots.
Because the majority of walk-ins are there for passport services, Beebe said that being able to plan around appointments will allow the staff to better manage their workload.
Passport services are the only service Records and Assessment offers that is not state-mandated and, aside from the United States Postal Service office in The Dalles, Hood River County is the only local office that provides them. Records and Assessment has gone from processing 900 passport applications in 2011 to processing approximately 1,500 in 2017; the department processed approximately 1,400 passports in 2018 and expects roughly the same number for 2019.
The REAL ID enforcement deadline is coming up in 2020 and, since passports are considered an acceptable alternative to a REAL ID-compliant card, Beebe expects an increase in the volume of passports next year.
The department lost a couple of employee positions in 2000 that were never filled, Beebe said, and the loss of experienced staff members since then — most recently Kim Kean, who worked as deputy clerk for 30 years — has affected the department’s work. “With new staff and whatnot, it’s just become too difficult,” Beebe said. (Kean’s position was filled internally, and the department currently has one vacancy.)
Patrons shouldn’t notice any other changes to the level of service, Beebe said, and the department will still operate on extended hours for election deadlines.
