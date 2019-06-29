The _meric_n Red Cr_ss needs _l_ _d d_n_rs to bring back the missing A’s, B’s and O’s.
A few missing letters may not seem like a big deal in a sentence, but for patients who need A, B, O and AB blood types, these missing letters mean life. The Red Cross urges donors of all blood types to give now to help prevent delays in medical care this summer.
To draw attention that blood types sometimes do go missing from hospital shelves, A’s, B’s and O’s began disappearing on June 11 from iconic brand logos, social media pages, signs and websites as part of the Missing Types campaign. The campaign is raising awareness of the need for more blood donors.
While thousands of blood donors have answered the call to fill the Missing Types, more donors are needed now to help ensure patients don’t have to wait for blood products. During the summer, especially around holidays like Independence Day, donations often don’t keep pace with patient needs.
The Red Cross is thanking all those who come to donate July 1-6 with an exclusive Red Cross Missing Types T-shirt, while supplies last.
Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
