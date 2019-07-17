School teachers, community educators and others interested in STEM education (science, technology, engineering, and math) are invited to attend the annual STEM Symposium for Educators, hosted by the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub.
The STEM Symposium will be held at Columbia Gorge Community College in The Dalles on Aug. 13–15. Sessions are geared towards adults who work with students in Pre-K through high school, in any discipline, said a press release.
The Columbia Gorge STEM Hub has partnered with Oregon Computer Science Teachers Association again this year to bring three-day SuperQuest courses to the Gorge. One-hour lunch sessions will feature new speakers each day. Educators who cannot attend the whole training are welcome to sign up just for lunch.
Thanks to a Google Data Centers Grant, the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub is proud to announce the availability of $250 stipends for the first 50 Gorge educators who register. Eligible Gorge educators include those teaching in Gilliam, Hood River, Klickitat, Sherman, Skamania, Wheeler, and Wasco counties who attend the full three days and are not already receiving compensation from their employer.
Registration is open now; visit gorgestem.org/symposium.
STEM Symposium for Educators is hosted by Columbia Gorge STEM Hub with support from The Dalles Google Data Center, Oregon Computer Science Teachers Association, Columbia Gorge Education Service District and Columbia Gorge Community College.
