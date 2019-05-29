MCMCjpeg.jpg

The new MCMC building at Nichols Landing in Hood River.

 Photo by Emily Fitzgerald

Registration for Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s Sports Medicine Department eighth annual series of free summer strength and conditioning camps for local youth athletes is now open.

Camps are designed to enhance athletic performance, reduce the risk of common athletic injuries, and prep athletes for the upcoming fall sports season, said a press release. The free camps are open to all middle and high school students. Students do not need to be participating in a current sport.

“MCMC Sports Medicine is one of Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s smallest departments, but we make a big impact on local youth. Our credentialed health and fitness professionals have extensive experience in athletic coaching, strength and conditioning, and sports injury prevention. We’re proud to offer young athletes safe and professional coaching in a fun environment,” said a MCMC press release.

As always, the camp will focus on fun, camaraderie, and positive encouragement, while providing safe and professional coaching from a team of credentialed and experienced fitness and healthcare professionals, said the press release. Sessions will focus on proper technique, form, and safety in:  

Running technique, speed development, agility, and cutting

Plyometrics, explosiveness, and jump training

Basic and advanced weight training

Prevention of common sports injuries

Basic nutrition and hydration education 

“MCMC helps local athletes win on and off the field. Every year MCMC Sports Medicine, in partnership with MCMC Therapy Services, offers a series of free 8-week strength, conditioning, and injury prevention camps to area youth. We are proud to bring young athletes in our community high quality instruction by our credentialed health and fitness professionals,” said the press release. All students must have a signed waiver. Online registration is required. To register, go to www.mcmc.net/summer-strength.camp. Space is limited.

Camp Schedule:

Dufur: Starts June 10

All Sports Summer Strength Camp, 6-8 p.m., Mondays and Wednesday at Dufur High School

White Salmon: Starts June 18

High School All Sports Strength Camp, 5-7:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays at Columbia High School

Middle School Strength Camp, 5:30-7 p.m., June 18-20, 27, July 11, 18, and 25 at Columbia High School

The Dalles: Starts June 24

Novice High School Strength Camp, 3-4:30 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays at Amaton Field & TDHS Weight Room

Advanced High School Strength Camp, 5-7 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays at Amaton Field & TDHS Weight Room

Middle School Strength Camp 3-4:30 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays at Amaton Field & TDHS Weight Room

Hood River: Starts June 25

All Sports Strength Camp, 8-9:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at Horizon Christian School  

About Mid-Columbia Medical Center

MCMC has been serving the Columbia River Gorge for over 50 years. Adopted in 1992, the Planetree philosophy of patient care emphasizes the need to address a person’s intellectual, environmental, emotional and spiritual concerns in addition to their physical needs, said a press release. For more information, visit mcmc.net.

