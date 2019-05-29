Registration for Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s Sports Medicine Department eighth annual series of free summer strength and conditioning camps for local youth athletes is now open.
Camps are designed to enhance athletic performance, reduce the risk of common athletic injuries, and prep athletes for the upcoming fall sports season, said a press release. The free camps are open to all middle and high school students. Students do not need to be participating in a current sport.
“MCMC Sports Medicine is one of Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s smallest departments, but we make a big impact on local youth. Our credentialed health and fitness professionals have extensive experience in athletic coaching, strength and conditioning, and sports injury prevention. We’re proud to offer young athletes safe and professional coaching in a fun environment,” said a MCMC press release.
As always, the camp will focus on fun, camaraderie, and positive encouragement, while providing safe and professional coaching from a team of credentialed and experienced fitness and healthcare professionals, said the press release. Sessions will focus on proper technique, form, and safety in:
Running technique, speed development, agility, and cutting
Plyometrics, explosiveness, and jump training
Basic and advanced weight training
Prevention of common sports injuries
Basic nutrition and hydration education
“MCMC helps local athletes win on and off the field. Every year MCMC Sports Medicine, in partnership with MCMC Therapy Services, offers a series of free 8-week strength, conditioning, and injury prevention camps to area youth. We are proud to bring young athletes in our community high quality instruction by our credentialed health and fitness professionals,” said the press release. All students must have a signed waiver. Online registration is required. To register, go to www.mcmc.net/summer-strength.camp. Space is limited.
Camp Schedule:
Dufur: Starts June 10
All Sports Summer Strength Camp, 6-8 p.m., Mondays and Wednesday at Dufur High School
White Salmon: Starts June 18
High School All Sports Strength Camp, 5-7:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays at Columbia High School
Middle School Strength Camp, 5:30-7 p.m., June 18-20, 27, July 11, 18, and 25 at Columbia High School
The Dalles: Starts June 24
Novice High School Strength Camp, 3-4:30 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays at Amaton Field & TDHS Weight Room
Advanced High School Strength Camp, 5-7 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays at Amaton Field & TDHS Weight Room
Middle School Strength Camp 3-4:30 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays at Amaton Field & TDHS Weight Room
Hood River: Starts June 25
All Sports Strength Camp, 8-9:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at Horizon Christian School
About Mid-Columbia Medical Center
MCMC has been serving the Columbia River Gorge for over 50 years. Adopted in 1992, the Planetree philosophy of patient care emphasizes the need to address a person’s intellectual, environmental, emotional and spiritual concerns in addition to their physical needs, said a press release. For more information, visit mcmc.net.
