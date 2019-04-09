About 40 people gathered at Overlook Memorial Park at Second and State Streets for a rally urging the release of the full Robert Mueller report on President Trump and his activities. The protest was organized by Indivisible Columbia Gorge, and was one of hundreds of protests around the country. “Nobody is Above The Law,” a coalition of progressive groups including Indivisible and Move On, organized the national day of protest. Protesters, including Amanda and Lucas Orand, held signs, waved flags, chanted, and marched to the Second Street freeway overpass, generating approving car honks and thumbs-up signs from passers-by, according to organizer Bonnie New of Hood River.
