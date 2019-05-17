The Port of Hood River announced that contract crews from Abhe & Svoboda completed their work a week ahead of schedule, and the remaining nighttime bridge closures scheduled for this project (May 19-23) have been canceled.
Abhe & Svoboda completed all repairs to the bridge portal frame, rail post replacement, hand rail pipe replacement, rocker bearing modifications, stringer connection modifications, floorbeam knee brace repairs, bottom chord slice repairs, and other miscellaneous steel repairs, with final punch list items completed May 15, said port officials in a press release.
“The port scheduled these long nighttime closures in May in order to avoid months of daytime closures extending into summer and the fruit harvest season,” said Port Executive Director Michael McElwee. “We want to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation during this project. The nighttime closures created long detours and serious delays for many Gorge commuters, shippers and businesses that rely on the Hood River-White Salmon crossing. We are excited to be able to cancel the closures scheduled for next week.”
For more information, contact the Port of Hood River via email to porthr@gorge.net.
