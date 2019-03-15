After rescheduling twice , Rep. Greg Walden held a town hall at 8:30 a.m. this morning at the Hood River Armory, which was attended by approximately 120 people.
The Q&A section started off with an extended discussion on climate change with the Girls UP group, and others asked questions on immigration reform, border security funding, the debt ceiling, Walden’s outreach efforts, President Trump’s Twitter account, and more.
He held two other town halls in the area today: One at The Dalles Civic Auditorium and another in Hermiston.
