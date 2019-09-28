The Deschutes River Alliance is hosting a barbecue and educational forum focused on the lower Deschutes River on National Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept. 28 in Maupin from noon to 4 p.m. at Kaiser Park.
For nearly a decade, the water quality of the Lower Deschutes River has declined with the operations of a massive tower at the Pelton Round Butte Dam Project, said a press release. The water tower has increased pollution levels, water temperatures and harmful algae in this federally protected Wild & Scenic River.
Advocates for the lower Deschutes are calling on Portland General Electric to change their practices at the tower to reverse the damage that has been done.
“It isn’t too late to save the lower Deschutes River, but the clock is ticking,” said Greg McMillan, president of the Deschutes River Alliance. “We will be gathering in Maupin this month to both celebrate this national treasure of a river and also to raise the alarm that we are running out of time to improve the health of this waterway that provides drinking water, fish and wildlife habitat, and recreational and economic opportunities for our state.”
All are welcome to attend.
Deschutes River Alliance will provide hamburgers, hot dogs and all the fixings for free. Freebridge Brewing of The Dalles will be on hand for beer purchases.
To learn more and get involved, go to www.DeschutesRiverAlliance.org.
