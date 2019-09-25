Columbia Riverkeeper invites the public to fall work parties at the Nichols Natural Area on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 5-7 p.m. with pizza and drinks; and Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon with coffee and donuts.
“Help transform a former industrial site to a thriving riparian habitat,” said a Riverkeeper press release. Volunteers will have a chance to win raffle items donated by Sucaro (www.sucaro.com) and Rep Your Water (www.repyourwater.com).
Nichols Natural Area is located at 1 Nichols Parkway, Hood River. RSVP for the Sept. 25 event at bit.ly/NicholsNaturalAreaSept25) and the Oct. 19 event at bit.ly/NicholsNaturalAreaOct19).
About Nichols Natural Area
Columbia Riverkeeper holds a conservation easement to restore nearly three acres of a former industrial site on the Columbia River in Hood River. Every person who visits the waterfront will see this high-profile site.
“The students and community members who help design, implement and manage the natural area will gain pride and ownership by making a brownfield turn green,” said a Riverkeeper press release.
“Our vision for the Nichols Natural Area: Engage, educate, and inspire the diverse communities of the Columbia River Gorge to turn a former industrial site into a vibrant riverfront habitat.”
In 2019, more than 600 students participated in the Nichols Natural Area education program and flourishing riparian habitat restoration.
